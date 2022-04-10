UFC 273 official scorecards: Bad judging or too close to call?

UFC 273 wrapped up last night with Alexander Volkanovski taking a decisive TKO victory over Chan Sung Jung, thus rendering the cageside judges irrelevant in the fight. However, the reigning UFC featherweight champion was one of just a handful of fighters who didn’t have to hear the scorecards read during this event.

Nine out of UFC 273’s 12 fights went to a decision last night. Most notably, the UFC bantamweight unification bout went the distance with Aljamain Sterling getting the nod over Petr Yan via split decision.

Many have criticized that decision, including UFC President Dana White.

Another razor thin decision on the night happened in the strawweight bout between Mackenzie Dern and Tecia Torres. It was Dern who was on the right side of that split decision in a fight that many felt was simply too close to call.

Khamzat Chimaev also heard the judges scores for the first time in his UFC career. Gilbert Burns got 15 minutes out of ‘Borz’, but suffered a unanimous decision defeat (though, he still got his win bonus).

If you’re curious on how the different judges viewed all these fights, you can check out the official scorecards below: