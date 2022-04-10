Lost in translation? Fans reveal what the Korean Zombie really told Joe Rogan at UFC 273

Chan Sung Jung came up short last night in his quest to win the UFC featherweight title. In the main event of UFC 273, The Korean Zombie was thoroughly defeated by Alexander Volkanovski, succumbing to a TKO in the fourth round.

The loss dropped the Jung’s record to 17-7 and mirrored the 35-year-old’s last title fight, his 4th round TKO loss to Jose Aldo back in 2013. Despite losing out on his two opportunities to clinch UFC gold, Jung remains one of the most popular figures in the sport remembered for some of the most exciting fights in MMA history.

After losing to Volkanovski last night, Jung spoke—via a translator—with Joe Rogan in the center of the cage. With Rogan, Jung gave the standard interview a defeated fighter usually delivers—respect to the winner, regret that they couldn’t get the victory.

According to a couple of attentive Korean-speakers online, Jung’s translator didn’t give us the entirety of what Jung had to say. Those fans claimed that Jung hinted at retirement from the sport, admitting something along the lines of “I now know I can’t be UFC champion” and that he needs to evaluate what he’s fighting for should he continue on in his career.

Pretty sure zombie’s translator left out him saying ‘I now know I can’t be UFC champion’ which I think is merciful — kang (@jaycaspiankang) April 10, 2022

My heart breaks for Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung. The translator forgot to mention that TKZ stated he no longer believes he can be champion. It was a hell of a run nonetheless. #UFC273 — Martin (@MartinC13542081) April 10, 2022

I think it’s important to share that The Korean Zombie said this in his parting words to Joe Rogan.



He told the translator that he doesn’t think that he’s going to be fighting for the championship anymore. He wants to think about what he’s fighting for moving forward. #UFC273 — EK (@EdwardsKim) April 10, 2022

Most of us were introduced to Jung at WEC 48 in 2010. That’s when he fought Leonard Garcia to a split decision loss in one of the sports’ most fondly remembered barn-burners. The performance made Jung, and his notable moniker, an instant state-side hit.

Some of that shine was dimmed when he lost by headkick KO to George Roop immediately afterwards. But Jung earned some redemption months later with a twister submission over Garcia in their much anticipated rematch—which happened in the Octagon after the UFC purchase of WEC.

Jung followed up his twister with a KO of Mark Hominick and D’arce vs. Dustin Poirier. Those wins lead to his unsuccessful attempt to unseat Aldo from the featherweight throne.

A long lay-off followed that fight, with Jung fulfilling his mandatory military service in South Korea. He returned in 2017 and since then he has amassed a 4-3 record. During that span he has stopped Dennis Bermudez, Renato Moicano and Frankie Edgar (earning a Performance of the Night bonus for each) and won a decision over Dan Ige.

His losses include a unanimous decision to Brian Ortega and a buzzer-beater elbow KO to Yair Rodriguez in a 2018 Fight of the Year candidate.