‘Judges blew that one’ - Dana White thinks Yan won at UFC 273, but Sterling faces Dillashaw next

After five hard-fought rounds, Aljamain Sterling was able to get the job done at UFC 273 and retain the UFC bantamweight title with a decision win over Petr Yan. “Funkmaster” won via split decision, as you’ll see more clearly in the actual scorecards below.

But if you ask Dana White, “No Mercy” should’ve gotten the nod. During the post-fight presser, the UFC president once again took a shot at the three judges scoring the bout.

“I thought that the judges blew that one. I had it 3-2 the other way, I don’t know how you guys scored it. I guess it’s all on however you scored that first round,” White told reporters.

The UFC President’s point of view goes completely opposite to most of media scores. According to MMA Decisions, only two out of the 18 media members scored it for Yan, with the rest also awarding Sterling with at least one 10-8 round.

White, however, isn’t too keen on making a third fight happen between Sterling and Yan. Instead, he might grant the champion’s wishes and have ex-titleholder T.J. Dillashaw as the next challenger for the belt.

“That fight (between Sterling and Yan is) gonna be there. Petr Yan is one of the baddest dudes in that division. You probably do the TJ fight.”

Dillashaw hasn’t fought since July 2021 when he defeated Cory Sandhagen after a two-year suspension for banned substances.

As for Sterling, he now improves to a record of 21-3. Yan, meanwhile, drops to a win-loss slate of 16-3.