Pros and Cons from UFC 273: Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie

This is UFC 273 in a few short tweets!

By Anton Tabuena
Khamzat Chimaev passed a big test at UFC 273. Photo by Mike roach GETTY / Zuffa LLC

UFC 273 is in the books, and it saw a dominant performance from Alexander Volkanovski in the main event, along with two very very competitive key match ups that went against the one-sided betting odds.

The featherweight champion successfully defended his title as he completely outclassed Chan Sung Jung. In the co-headliner, Aljamain Sterling also kept his title with an impressive — and very close — split decision win over Petr Yan, stemming from two slick back takes in succeeding rounds.

In perhaps the unofficial main event, Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev put on a show, in an incredible back and forth match up that truly tested the much hyped Chechen rising star. Chimaev survived getting dropped and hurt multiple times, but still won a back-and-forth decision over the former title challenger.

Below, we analyze the pros and cons of each of the key bouts, with a quick twitter thread that’s short and fitting for people’s social media era attention spans:

