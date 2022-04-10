 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Stream UFC 273! Watch UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie live stream here!

Filed under:

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie post-fight press conference live stream

Join us for a live video stream of the UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie post-fight press conference live stream which will kick off at approximately 1:15 AM ET/10:15 PM PT

By Stephie Haynes
/ new
UFC 273 Ceremonial Weigh-in Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

Join us here at BloodyElbow.com around 1:15 AM ET/10:15 PM PT for a live stream of the UFC 273 post-fight press conference, live from the Vystar Arena in Jacksonville, FL. You can catch the video above, and since Bloody Elbow has the best comments section of any sports site, you should stick around and participate below.

Fighters like the main event stars Alexander Volkanovski and the Korean Zombie will be in attendance, along with the best performers from the rest of the card, including Khamzat Chimaev, Gilbert Burns, Raquel Pennington, Julio Arce and more. The press conference will announce the fight of the night and performance of the night bonuses and includes the new media Q&A with the fighters individually breaking down the bouts and finding out what the winners are aiming for when negotiating their next fight. We often get some great moments and quote gold from these pressers, so it’s definitely worth tuning in. Please note that depending on what time the card ends, the press conference may start later than originally scheduled.

In This Stream

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie live streaming results, play-by-play, analysis, highlights

View all 23 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...