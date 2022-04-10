 clock menu more-arrow no yes
UFC 273: Pros react to Alexander Volkanovski’s TKO of The Korean Zombie

Alexander Volkanovski knocked out Chan Sung Jung at UF 273. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

By Lucas Rezende
Alexander Volkanovski knocked out Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

In a rather one-sided performance, Alexander Volkanovski scored his first finish since becoming a champion. At UFC 273, the ‘Great’ picked Chan Sung Jung apart on the feet until he was able to put the ‘Korean Zombie’ away early in the fourth round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the performance.

