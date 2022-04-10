UFC 273: Pros react to Alexander Volkanovski’s TKO of The Korean Zombie

In a rather one-sided performance, Alexander Volkanovski scored his first finish since becoming a champion. At UFC 273, the ‘Great’ picked Chan Sung Jung apart on the feet until he was able to put the ‘Korean Zombie’ away early in the fourth round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the performance.

Volkanovski is one of the most dominant champions we’ve had, yet no one cheers when he walks out. Such bullshit #ufc273 — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) April 10, 2022

Zombie just doin zombie things — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 10, 2022

Volk looks incredible tonight #UFC273 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) April 10, 2022

Zombie still has the best apparel in the game, I don’t care what anyone says — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 10, 2022

Good stoppage, no debate there.. great night of fights! #UFC273 — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) April 10, 2022

Retirement fight... Sad — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) April 10, 2022

Volkanovski is the best fighter regardless of weight class. Good jab, Almost like mine ✊ #UFC273 — Albert Tumenov (@ATumenov) April 10, 2022

Great stoppage — Brendan Loughnane (@BrendanMMA) April 10, 2022

Great call @HerbDeanMMA and absolute amazing performance each an every time he steps in the octagon @alexvolkanovski @ufc — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) April 10, 2022

Thank you @HerbDeanMMA we love and appreciate the fuck out of you @ufc — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) April 10, 2022

Great stoppage by Herb. UFC273 — Sean O'Connell (@realOCsports) April 10, 2022

Herb Dean with a rare good stoppage. #UFC273 — Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) April 10, 2022

Alex Volkanovski doing Australia proud! One of the best Featherweights to ever do it.. he's just on a different level right now.. #ufc273 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) April 10, 2022

That was a good stoppage. Had it been competitive it would have been a bad stoppage, but it being such lopsided fight it was a good call. — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) April 10, 2022

Great call herb! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) April 10, 2022