UFC 273: Pros react to Khamzat Chimaev’s thrilling decision win over Gilbert Burns

In one of the best fights of the year so far, Khamzat Chimaev remained undefeated after a close outing against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. In a pure stand-up battle, both men got knocked down and traded shots for almost the entire fight, but at the end it was ‘Borz’ who emerged victorious with a unanimous decision win. On Twitter, pro fighters praised both men.

Let's goooo @KChimaev. This is what all the suffering was for. Go and take what is yours.#SMASHEVERYBODY#UFC273 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) April 10, 2022

Dude … this round #ufc273 — Pannie Kianzad UFC (@PannieKianzad) April 10, 2022

Great round. Well done to burns for making this a proper fight! — michael (@bisping) April 10, 2022

We got us a FIGHT. #UFC273 — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) April 10, 2022

Man what a fight #UFC273 — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) April 10, 2022

What a war!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 10, 2022

Gilbert Burns is a G! #ufc273 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 10, 2022

Close round, but I think Burns takes it 1-1 going into the third. Such a banger #UFC273 — Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) April 10, 2022

ROUND OF THE YEAR!!! These guys are madmen! #UFC273 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022

JEEEEZUS CHRIST what a fight! #UFC273 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) April 10, 2022

Burns vs Chimaev is such a wild fight it’s legit gonna come down to the very last second #UFC273 — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) April 10, 2022

Two dawgs just scrapping !!! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) April 10, 2022

Burns/Chimaev delivered big time! What a performance by both men. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) April 10, 2022

Wow absolutely amazing fight boys! #UFC273 — Sean BRADY (@seanbradymma) April 10, 2022

Homeboy answered the test. Don’t sleep in Gilbert ever again tho #UFC273 — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) April 10, 2022

Split decision at best, I say it was a draw. Either way great fkin fight #UFC273 — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) April 10, 2022

Covington beats kamzat. — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) April 10, 2022

Can we all agree to never sleep on Gilbert Burns again?!?! What a warrior! #UFC273 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022

Right call! But what a damn fight boys!!! @KChimaev and @GilbertDurinho take a bow fellas ! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 10, 2022