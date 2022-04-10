UFC 273: Pros react to Khamzat Chimaev’s thrilling decision win over Gilbert Burns

In one of the best fights of the year so far, Khamzat Chimaev remained undefeated after a close outing against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. In a pure stand-up battle, both men got knocked down and traded shots for almost the entire fight, but at the end it was ‘Borz’ who emerged victorious with a unanimous decision win. On Twitter, pro fighters praised both men.
Let's goooo @KChimaev. This is what all the suffering was for. Go and take what is yours.#SMASHEVERYBODY#UFC273— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) April 10, 2022
@GilbertDurinho about to show you whats up! #UFC273— Ian Heinisch (@ianheinischmma) April 10, 2022
Dude … this round #ufc273— Pannie Kianzad UFC (@PannieKianzad) April 10, 2022
Great round. Well done to burns for making this a proper fight!— michael (@bisping) April 10, 2022
We got us a FIGHT. #UFC273— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) April 10, 2022
Man what a fight #UFC273— Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) April 10, 2022
KHAMZAT TASTES BLOOD! #UFC273— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022
What a war!!— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 10, 2022
Gilbert Burns is a G! #ufc273— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 10, 2022
Let’s go @GilbertDurinho— Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) April 10, 2022
Close round, but I think Burns takes it 1-1 going into the third. Such a banger #UFC273— Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) April 10, 2022
ROUND OF THE YEAR!!! These guys are madmen! #UFC273— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022
JEEEEZUS CHRIST what a fight! #UFC273— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) April 10, 2022
What a f##king fight @ufc #UFC273— Tai BAM BAM Tuivasa (@bambamtuivasa) April 10, 2022
Burns vs Chimaev is such a wild fight it’s legit gonna come down to the very last second #UFC273— Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) April 10, 2022
Two dawgs just scrapping !!!— Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) April 10, 2022
Burns/Chimaev delivered big time! What a performance by both men.— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) April 10, 2022
Wow absolutely amazing fight boys! #UFC273— Sean BRADY (@seanbradymma) April 10, 2022
Homeboy answered the test. Don’t sleep in Gilbert ever again tho #UFC273— Eryk Anders (@erykanders) April 10, 2022
Split decision at best, I say it was a draw. Either way great fkin fight #UFC273— Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) April 10, 2022
Covington beats kamzat.— Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) April 10, 2022
Can we all agree to never sleep on Gilbert Burns again?!?! What a warrior! #UFC273— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022
Right call! But what a damn fight boys!!! @KChimaev and @GilbertDurinho take a bow fellas !— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 10, 2022
Great War between 2 warriors!— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 10, 2022
Congrats to both fighters
Maybe you guys can put some respect on Gilbert name now.#UFC273
