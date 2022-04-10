UFC 273: Pros react to Aljamain Sterling’s split decision win over Petr Yan

Now with no controversy, Aljamain Sterling became the undisputed bantamweight champion at UFC 273. In a title unification bout against interim champ Petr Yan, the ‘Funkmaster’ used his grappling prowess to nullify his opponent’s striking and did enough to convince two out of three judges. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

Sterling-Yan II, Return of the Knee, Let's GO!!! #UFC273 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022

petr is a monster no wasted movement — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 10, 2022

Aljo looking patient and that a great sign!!!#ufc273 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 10, 2022

Petr making the 30ft octagon feel like the Apex cage with his ability to cut Aljo off #UFC273 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) April 10, 2022

He is a runner he is a track star ‍♂️ @PetrYanUFC @ufc #UFC273 — Tai BAM BAM Tuivasa (@bambamtuivasa) April 10, 2022

Sterling’s back control is no joke #UFC273 — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) April 10, 2022

Internet trolls mad yall forget aljo isn't some rando — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) April 10, 2022

The Human Backpack at work, outstanding ground control by Aljo #UFC273 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022

All mma fighters keeping ignoring BJJ. The famous deep waters #UFC273 @ufc — Roan Jucao (@jucao) April 10, 2022

Yan fighting with anger aljo fighting with brains — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 10, 2022

Are those two 10-8 rounds?! Domination and duration — @CrisCyborg.Com #BellatorHawaii #Bellator279 (@criscyborg) April 10, 2022

I have it all tied up going into the 5th! #UFC273Live — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 10, 2022

This fight is 2 and 2 going into the 5th I think

What you all got? — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) April 10, 2022

High level fight. — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) April 10, 2022

If they scored round 2 a 10-8. This is very likely a draw? #UFC273 — The Golden Boy (@edmenshahbazyan) April 10, 2022

And still or a draw!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 10, 2022

And you guys think these guys are at my level. anyways congrats @funkmasterMMA you listen to my plan. — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022

It was a close fight but the only dominant rounds were won by Sterling.. he earned that win #UFC273 — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) April 10, 2022

Dammmm. He fought a lot better than last time. You have to give him props. 3rd fight? — Lerone Murphy (@LeroneMurphy) April 10, 2022

Are these the best bantamweights in the world? What an exciting fight #Ufc273 — Dudu Dantas (@DuduDantasMMA) April 10, 2022