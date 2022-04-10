 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Stream UFC 273! Watch UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie live stream here!

Filed under:

UFC 273: Pros react to Aljamain Sterling’s split decision win over Petr Yan

Aljamain Sterling defeated Petr Yan via split decision at UFC 273. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the bout.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Aljamain Sterling defeated Petr Yan at UFC 273.
Aljamain Sterling defeated Petr Yan at UFC 273.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Now with no controversy, Aljamain Sterling became the undisputed bantamweight champion at UFC 273. In a title unification bout against interim champ Petr Yan, the ‘Funkmaster’ used his grappling prowess to nullify his opponent’s striking and did enough to convince two out of three judges. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

In This Stream

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie live streaming results, play-by-play, analysis, highlights

View all 23 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...