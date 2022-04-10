TKO! - Alexander Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie full fight video highlights from UFC 273 main event

Headlining UFC 273 was the second title fight of the evening, with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski taking on the Korean Zombie, Chan Sung Jung.

Volkanovski put on an outstanding performance, just straight up outclassing Zombie everywhere. The speed and technique advantage was wide. The fight had multiple knockdowns and was so one sided, referee Herb Dean mercifully stepped in on the 4th round.

Volkanovski said after the fight that he was starting to feel bad for dishing out that much damage, and felt that it should’ve been stopped earlier.

Watch highlights from the contest below, along with a snippet from our play-by-play of the event.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung - Round 4

Doctor is gonna look at TKZ. We fight on. Straight right glances and a left connects for Volkanovski. Another calf kick by Volkanovski. Big right hand! And another right hand. Korean Zombie is staggered and Herb Dean has seen enough. Volk is still the featherweight champion!

Official result: Alexander Volkanovski def. Chan Sung Jung by TKO (punches) at :45 of round 4 to remain UFC featherweight champion

Impresionante ritmo de pelea, ambos hacen daño #UFC273 pic.twitter.com/KPDMMQKCs8 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 10, 2022