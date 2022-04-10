Upset!! - Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling 2 full fight video highlights from UFC 273 title bout

The first of two title bouts from UFC 273 is a bantamweight championship rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan. The first contest had Yan winning until an ill advised and illegal knee gave Sterling the disqualification.

This fight was completely different though, with it ending up as a close split decision. Yan won the fourth and fifth rounds, while Sterling dominated the second and third with smothering back control. They didn’t award Sterling with any 10-8s but he still won, as two of the three judges gave him the close first round, along with his two clear rounds.

Yan protested, but Sterling defended his title and won a decision with the scores of 48-47, 47-48, 48-47.

Watch highlights from the contest below, along with a snippet from our play-by-play of the event.

Aljo haciendo lo que dijo, lleva la pelea al suelo para buscar la sumisión #UFC273 pic.twitter.com/eiTx5ymOi5 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 10, 2022

Sterling está en dominio completo en el suelo #UFC273 pic.twitter.com/wWUG81Jxxu — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 10, 2022