 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Stream UFC 273! Watch UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie live stream here!

Filed under:

Upset!! - Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling 2 full fight video highlights from UFC 273 title bout

Watch highlights from the first of two title fights from UFC 273.

By Anton Tabuena
/ new
UFC 259: Yan v Sterling Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The first of two title bouts from UFC 273 is a bantamweight championship rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan. The first contest had Yan winning until an ill advised and illegal knee gave Sterling the disqualification.

This fight was completely different though, with it ending up as a close split decision. Yan won the fourth and fifth rounds, while Sterling dominated the second and third with smothering back control. They didn’t award Sterling with any 10-8s but he still won, as two of the three judges gave him the close first round, along with his two clear rounds.

Yan protested, but Sterling defended his title and won a decision with the scores of 48-47, 47-48, 48-47.

Watch highlights from the contest below, along with a snippet from our play-by-play of the event.

In This Stream

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie live streaming results, play-by-play, analysis, highlights

View all 23 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...