Litmus test! - Khamzat Chimaev vs Gilbert Burns full fight video highlights from UFC 273

Watch highlights from Khamzat Chimaev vs Gilbert Burns.

By Anton Tabuena
/ new

UFC 273 had two title fights, but the one gaining the most hype is the welterweight contest between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns. Chimaev was billed as the next big thing, and was even a massive favorite against the more accomplished former title challenger in Burns.

Despite those odds, it ended up very close and ultra competitive. Chimaev survived a knockdown and getting rocked twice, to outlast Burns. He was the fresher fighter in the third round, eventually winning a back and forth decision.

He wasn’t dominant, but Chimaev passed his first true test and got some valuable experience and cage time in the process.

Watch highlights from the contest below, along with a snippet from our play-by-play of the event.

