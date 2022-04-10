Litmus test! - Khamzat Chimaev vs Gilbert Burns full fight video highlights from UFC 273

UFC 273 had two title fights, but the one gaining the most hype is the welterweight contest between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns. Chimaev was billed as the next big thing, and was even a massive favorite against the more accomplished former title challenger in Burns.
Despite those odds, it ended up very close and ultra competitive. Chimaev survived a knockdown and getting rocked twice, to outlast Burns. He was the fresher fighter in the third round, eventually winning a back and forth decision.
He wasn’t dominant, but Chimaev passed his first true test and got some valuable experience and cage time in the process.
Watch highlights from the contest below, along with a snippet from our play-by-play of the event.
El calor arranca! #UFC273
Mucha tensión y golpes peligrosos! #UFC273
WOW! Esta pelea es tal cual la soñamos! #UFC273
Vamos al segundo round
Vamos al segundo round pic.twitter.com/55DQCoNDC5
WOW!!!!! Se viene el fin??? #UFC273
WHAT A ROUND— UFC (@ufc) April 10, 2022
[ #UFC273 | LIVE on @ESPNPlus PPV: https://t.co/KOluT78H6K ] pic.twitter.com/m19TzJIx6F
ESTO SIGUE!!!! Gilbert impone respeto! #UFC273
Que absoluta locura‼️ #UFC273
That's one fired up corner— UFC (@ufc) April 10, 2022
[ #UFC273 | LIVE on @ESPNPlus PPV: https://t.co/KOluT78H6K ] pic.twitter.com/bhETzHJwCe
Que belleza de combate! #UFC273
Khamzat busca remontar! #UFC273
Alguien va a caer en esta pelea! #UFC273
ESTAN LANZANDO #UFC273
