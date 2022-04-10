UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight expert, Zane Simon is back, joined by fellow analyst, Mookie Alexander, filling in for our absentee co-host, Eddie Mercado. We recorded for you on Saturday, April 9th, 2022, with a breakdown of the UFC 273: ‘Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie’ now 12-bout PPV event; which was simulcast in English & Spanish exclusively on ESPN+ from the sold out VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, in Jacksonville, Florida. The card brought us two title fights, as well as a wide array of compelling clashes in a number of relevant divisions. So, let’s check out this banger of a card...

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or they can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any of our BE Presents Podcast Network. (SPOILERS...)

The UFC showcased a World Championship Doubleheader this weekend at their UFC 273 PPV event. The first title fight in our Main Event was a collision between UFC Featherweight Champion, Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovksi, defending his belt against contender, #4 ranked, Chan Sung Jung - ‘The Korean Zombie’.

Volkanovski, the Australian native, was fighting out of Windang, NSW, Australia, after coming off a FOTY title defense against contender Brian Ortega. He also holds noteworthy victories over Max Holloway (twice), Jose Aldo and Chad Mendes. Unbeaten in almost nine years, Alexander is a former professional boxer, ranked #3 in the men’s pound-for-pound rankings with an unprecedented 23-1 record heading into the Octagon for this event.

‘TKZ’, the South Korean kickboxing sensation, beloved by fans for his zombie-like ability to keep moving forward despite taking heavy blows, came at this bout with an impressive 17-6 record fighting out of Seoul, South Korea; in his second UFC featherweight title opportunity, after bringing us thrilling finishes against Frankie Edgar, Dennis Bermudez and Dustin Poirier. Jung planned to hand Volkanovski his first UFC loss tonight, while achieving his dream of becoming UFC champion.

"I'm on another level right now. I can't be stopped." - Alexander Volkanovski says he was feeling bad for Chan Sung Jung, fight should have been stopped sooner. #UFC273 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 10, 2022

"I was most confident out of my entire career. I was ready to go. But I feel like I hit a wall that I cannot go over." - Chan Sung Jung on his loss to Volkanovski. #UFC273 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 10, 2022

Chan Sung Jung says he's not ready to make any call on his career right now, but he'll need to take some time to think about his future. Breaks down in the cage crying after. Really hard night. #UFC273 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 10, 2022

In our second title fight of the night, we had “The Funkmaster’ Aljamain Sterling, holding a 20-3 record, fighting out of Uniondale, N.Y. He intended to solidify is claim as the UFC Bantamweight Champion, after his DQ victory over Yan to capture the belt last year. A BJJ black belt, with stellar wrestling skills, he holds impressive submission wins over Cory Sandhagen, Cody Stamann and Takeya Mizugaki.

The #11 ranked men’s pound-for-pound fighter, Petr Yan, was holding a 16-2 record of his own, fighting out of Yekaterinburg, Russia. Certainly Yan’s game plan was to recapture the UFC Bantamweight Championship with honor. Yan brought deadly skills as a grappler, as well as a striker to the table. He has provided us with knockouts to remember against Urijah Faber, Jose Aldo and Douglas Silva de Andrade.

"TJ Dillashaw, where the fuck you at, you next bitch." - Aljamain Sterling with the champion callout for the challenger. #UFC273 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 10, 2022

"I think I won this fight and I got robbed." - Petr Yan #UFC273 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 10, 2022

"I want rematch." - Petr Yan #UFC273 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 10, 2022

Just prior to the co-main event we saw Welterweights Gilbert ‘Durinho’ Burns vs. phenom Khamzat Chimaev GO. TO. WAR! Neither of these guys knows how to put on a boring fight. Burns, the Brazilian native from Rio was fighting out of Florida, holding the distinction of being ranked #2 in the division, as a former title contender; with a storied career record of 20-4.

Fan favorite and internet sensation, #11 ranked Russian finisher, Khamzat ‘Borz’ Chimaev, fighting out of Sweden, with an undefeated 10-0 record walking into the Octagon tonight, had his sights set on inevitably becoming champion, after getting Burns and any other comers out of his way.

"Fucking tough, guy, brother. I didn't know he was so tough." - Khamzat Chimaev on Gilbert Burns #UFC273 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 10, 2022

"Every time I step in here I'm gonna give everything I have, they'll have to fucking kill me, but I'm not going to stop." - Gilbert Burns. #UFC273 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 10, 2022

Prior to that, we were treated to a Women’s Strawweight banger between #5 ranked contender, Mackenzie Dern, holding an 11-2 record, fighting out of California and ‘The Tiny Tornado’, #7 ranked Tecia Torres, with a 13-5 record, fighting out of Colorado.

Dern calls for a top 5 opponent after this win. Looking for Yan Xiaonan, or Joanna/Zhang after their bout, or the loser of Namajunas Esparza 2. #UFC273 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 10, 2022

Also worth mentioning, in our main card opener, we witnessed a Lightweight tilt between Vinc ‘From Hell’ Pichel, fighting out of Colorado with a 14-2 record and the undefeated, Mark ‘The Olympian’ Madsen, with his intimidating undefeated 11-0 record, fighting out of Denmark.

"I'm fighting for my family and I'm fighting for the American dream. I'm here to make it." - Mark O. Madsen, who says he recently moved from Denmark to Fight Ready in Arizona. #UFC273 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 10, 2022

Our featured prelim tonight highlighted one of the seven bouts on the undercard when Welterweight’s collided. We had up-and-comer, big-time prospect, Ian Garry, with an undefeated 8-0 record paired up against the underdog, Darian Weeks, carrying a 5-1 record.

"I know I've got a lot to learn, my wife is pregnant, expecting at the end of the year. Dana, Mick, Sean, line them up, I'll knock them out. By the time I'm done with this division, everyone is gonna be calling me daddy." - Ian Garry #UFC273 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 10, 2022

For all the results, reactions and much more detail on the main card, with plenty of tidbits about the seven-bout prelims card as well, be sure to hit play on the show to hear what our fight experts, Zane and Mookie, have to say!

Overall, this now 12-bout card saw two exciting first round finishes, two thrilling KO/TKO’s, one sweet submission, and nine hard-fought decisions, two of those split. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts were:

Here’s a look at the UFC 273: ‘VOLKANOVSKI VS THE KOREAN ZOMBIE’ fight card’s full results & updated fight records —

*The two title fights were scheduled for five rounds. The remaining bouts were scheduled for three rounds. | Official UFC Scorecards

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. APR 9

UFC Featherweight Championship 12. 145lbs: Alexander Volkanovski (24-1) DEF. Chan Sung Jung (17-7) — KO/TKO, Punches (Standing TKO) at 0:45 of Rd 4/5, Total 15:45

UFC Bantamweight Championship 11. 135lbs: Aljamain Sterling (21-3) DEF. Petr Yan (16-2) — DEC, Split (48-47x2, 47-48)

10. 170lbs: Khamzat Chimaev (11-0) DEF. Gilbert Burns (20-5) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28x3)

9. 115lbs: Mackenzie Dern (12-2) DEF. Tecia Torres (13-6) — DEC, Split (29-28x2, 28-29)

8. 155lbs: Mark Madsen (12-0) DEF. Vinc Pichel (14-3) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27x2, 29-28)

ESPN PRELIMS

7. 170lbs: Ian Garry (9-0) DEF. Darian Weeks (5-2) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27x2, 29-28)

6. 185lbs: Anthony Hernandez (9-2) DEF. Josh Fremd (9-3) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27x2, 29-28)

5. 135lbs: Raquel Pennington (14-8) DEF. Aspen Ladd (9-3) — DEC, Unanimous (28-29x3)

4. 170lbs: Mike Malott (8-1) DEF. Mickey Gall (7-5) — KO/TKO, Left Hook to Ground Strikes at 3:41 of Rd 1

UFC FIGHT PASS/ESPN+ EARLY PRELIMS

3. 265lbs: Aleksei Oleinik (60-16) DEF. Jared Vanderaa (12-8) — SUB, Neck Crank from Scarf Hold at 3:30 of Rd 1

2. 115lbs: Piera Rodriguez (8-0) DEF. Kay Hansen (7-6) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28x3)

1. 135lbs: Julio Arce (18-5) DEF. Daniel Santos (9-2) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27x2, 29-28)

Sunday morning, April 10th: Check out our video production of the show, with all new enhanced graphics to accompany the guys’ commentary, on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel right here:

At that time, timestamps will have been edited into this post for your listening convenience.

Join us again for another episode of ‘6th Round’ in next weeks, on Saturday, April 16th. for UFC VEGAS 51: ‘Luque vs. Muhammad‘!

