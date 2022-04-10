UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie results and post-fight analysis

While no one was happy with the PPV price hike at the beginning of the year, it’s hard to say the big shows the UFC has put on this year hasn’t been worth the money. UFC 274 saw one fighter make a finite case as the P4P best fighter on the earth, a rivalry many expected to be resolved only intensified after a controversial decision, and a new front runner for FOTY.

The main event wasn’t the most exciting contest. Alexander Volkanovski did what he does: outclass his opponent in every aspect of the fight. That isn’t to say the Korean Zombie didn’t land a couple of nice shots, but never at any point did Volkanovski lose his composure. For every punch Zombie landed, Volkanovski seemed to land at least two more, plus a kick to the leg. Throw in the occasional takedown and a couple of knock downs for Volkanovski and it was a complete and dominant performance that came to a merciful end with a standing TKO in the fourth. It’s hard to believe there’s anyone outside of Kamaru Usman who can provide a credible argument against Volkanovski as the best fighter on the planet. As for Zombie, at the age of 35, indicated he may be ready to call it a career. If that’s the case, fight fans everywhere owe the legendary brawler a debt of gratitude for the plethora of legendary fights he gave us.

As for the rest of the card....

Main Card (Dayne)

Aljamain Sterling is a good dude. And yet, he appears to be the most hated man in MMA after securing his upset over former champion, Petr Yan, via split decision. While Sterling executed a highly intelligent strategy of control to take rounds two and three definitively, Yan didn’t appear to be himself. The Russian appeared to be fighting emotional rather than the stone cold assassin he has been in the past. Sterling capitalized on the emotion to score takedowns and avoid the heaviest of shots from Yan. It boiled down to how the judges saw the opening round as Sterling touched up Yan with a variety of kicks and jabs while Yan landed the bigger shots. After the controversial decision was announced, Sterling told his haters where to stick it and called out TJ Dillashaw as the next challenger for his bantamweight championship. As for Yan, he expressed his displeasure with the decision in his post-fight interview. His demeanor indicated this rivalry is not yet over.

We now know that Khamzat Chimaev is human. Not that he didn’t win. He did. Hell, his stock went up too. But Gilbert Burns gave Chimaev the first real challenge of his career, coming thisclose to upending the apple cart. Chimaev burst out of the gate with his usual energy, only for Burns to largely resist his takedowns. Chimaev settled down some and went to the striking, jumping to a noticeable lead. Burns rebounded in the second round, hurting Chimaev late in the round, perhaps even finishing him if he had just a bit more time. Burns appeared to suffer an adrenaline dump in the early stages of the third, allowing Chimaev to score jabs and straight punches early. Burns nearly stole the round with a series of overhands that found a home, but it was too little, too late for Burns in the eyes of the judges. In the end, both walked away with mad respect from everyone as their fight became an instant classic. He may not have walked through Burns the way he did his other opponents, but it feels safe to assume we’ll see Chimaev fighting Kamaru Usman soon.

Mackenzie Dern walked out of the event with a split decision win over Tecia Torres, but only by the narrowest of margins. The fight boiled down to a razor thin round one in which Torres landed more strikes, but Dern landed several hard shots that Torres clearly felt. The second round was dominated by Dern with her world-class BJJ and Torres woke up just in time to take the third, spurred by a perfectly timed upkick to the shoulder of Dern. The win gets Dern back on the winning track, allowing her to call for a top five opponent. The loss snapped a three-fight win streak for Torres, but the competitive nature shouldn’t hurt her standing in the least.

If you didn’t know Mark Madsen was an Olympian, he’ll be sure to tell you. It took a while for him to remember to show that off against Vinc Pichel, but once he pulled it out of his bag of tricks, there was no doubt about who took the decision. The reason Madsen took his time getting to his wrestling was due to the success he found with low kicks early. Madsen’s gas tank began to empty, Pichel turned up the volume which is when Madsen looked to ground Pichel. The strategy worked well enough to keep Madsen’s record unblemished.

Prelims (Mookie)