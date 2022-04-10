UFC 273 results & video: Khamzat Chimaev goes the distance with Gilbert Burns in epic thriller

The UFC 273 PPV main card continues on in the welterweight division when the #11 ranked welterweight, Khamzat Chimaev, earned a unanimous nod after a crazy back and forth battle with the #2 ranked, Gilbert Burns. We had knockdowns on both sides, blood leaking on both sides, and a tremendous amount of heart on display on both sides. This was definitely one for the ages, and we learned a great deal about Chimaev after seeing him seriously tested. There’s only a couple of places that the 11-0 Chimaev can go from here, and one of them is a title shot.

Chimaev closed the distance right away, pressing Burns against the cage. It wasn’t long before he snagged a takedown, but he stood over Burns which made the referee allow Gilbert to stand up. On the feet, Burns began connecting with his punches, mostly the left hook, prompting a couple of smiles from Chimaev. Then, a crisp right hand sat down Burns, and after a couple of ground strikes, Chimaev elected to stand up. Burns recovered quickly and scored a= couple of punches before the bell.

Chimaev pushed forward in the second stanza, but Burns stood his ground and returned some stinging counters. Burns tried for a takedown, but Chimaev easily shucked it off. Then, Burns briefly dropped Chimaev with a hook, and then proceeded to flurry with his hands. Chimaev was throwing back, but Burns was rallying, and both men were bleeding at this point. Then Chimaev started stinging Burns, but got dropped again by a gorgeous counter. Chimaev did hit a takedown at the bell, and then slapped at Burns after the bell.

Chimaev started pushing the pace on Burns, landing several punching combos without much coming back. Burns seemed to be the more gassed fighter out there, with his strikes being much more labored. Somehow Burns found a second wind and went back to chucking heaters at his adversary. Chimaev took them like a champ and continued to press forward.

Khamzat Chimaev def. Gilbert Burns unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Welterweight

