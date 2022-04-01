Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka official for UFC’s May 14th card

One of the more entertaining fighters on the UFC men’s bantamweight roster returns to the cage next month.

Officials announced on Thursday that England’s Davey Grant will take on former flyweight Louis Smolka on the UFC’s May 14th Fight Night card.

Grant (13-6) is on a two-fight losing streak, but his split decision defeat to Adrian Yanez and his unanimous decision loss to Marlon Vera both earned Fight of the Night honors. The Ultimate Fighter 18 runner-up had previously scored consecutive KOs of Martin Day and Jonathan Martinez, which netted him an extra $100k combined for Performance of the Night honors.

Smolka (17-8) is coming off a KO defeat to Vince Morales at last December’s UFC Vegas 44. The Hawaiian notably started his UFC career 5-1 before a four-fight losing streak to Branon Moreno, Ray Borg, Tim Elliott, and Matheus Nicolau sent him out of the promotion. He picked up a few wins on the regional circuit and has since gone 3-3 in his UFC return, with all of his fights at bantamweight and none going the distance.

No word yet on a venue for this show but it’s expected to be held at the APEX in Las Vegas. A light heavyweight bout between former champion Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic is slated to serve as the main event.