Cartwheel kick! - Watch former foes Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone spar and train together

Here’s a clip of former opponents Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone helping each other out for their upcoming bouts.

By Milan Ordoñez
Donald Cerrone and Anthony Pettis share a photo after their UFC 249 fight in 2020.
Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC
Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

This past week has unfortunately highlighted the occasional infantile behavior of grown men. So as a bit of a timeline cleanser, here’s an image of two former foes working together to make each other better.

Former UFC champion Anthony Pettis posted a video on Twitter showing him sharing some mat time with beloved veteran Donald Cerrone.

This training session is likely in preparation for their respective upcoming fights. “Showtime” Pettis (24-12), who signed with the PFL in late 2020, will attempt to snap a two-fight skid when he takes on Myles Price on April 22nd.

“Cowboy” Cerrone (36-16, with 2 NCs) will also attempt to get out of a five-fight slump when he takes on fellow veteran Joe Lauzon at UFC 274 on May 7th.

Pettis and Cerrone fought twice in the UFC. The first bout took place in 2013 where Pettis won via first-round body kick TKO along with a $50K bonus for Knockout of the Night.

They met again at UFC 249 in 2020 where Pettis once again emerged victorious, this time via unanimous decision.

