Report: UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar ‘lost everything’ in recent house fire

2021 was a difficult year for UFC Hall of Famer and TUF 1 alum Stephan Bonnar. Unfortunately for him and his family, 2022 isn’t getting any better.

On Thursday, TMZ reported that “The American Psycho” lost his Henderson, Nevada family home in a house fire on Monday afternoon. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze within an hour, while also evacuating all of the home’s inhabitants.

Bonnar’s wife Andrea reportedly wrote a post on her business’ Facebook page, stating “I am just jumping on to let you know our house burned today and we have lost everything.”

The Henderson Fire Department later released this statement to MMA Fighting:

“On March 28 at 2:40 p.m., the Henderson Fire Department responded to a house fire near Galleria Drive and Cadence Vista Drive. Upon arrival, flames and smoke were visible from the exterior of the home.

“Due to the high winds and condition of the fire, HFD upgraded their response to a 2-alarm fire. The fire was knocked down at 3:48 p.m. No transports or injuries were reported. 2 adults, one juvenile, and four dogs were displaced.”

The 44-year-old Bonnar (15-9) rose to recognition after his TUF 1 Finale barnburner with fellow Hall-of-Famer Forrest Griffin in 2005. It is the fight that’s believed to have helped catapult the sport to mainstream success.

Bonnar last saw action in 2014 against Tito Ortiz at Bellator 131 and lost via split decision. He then ventured into professional wrestling from 2017 to 2021, most notably under Impact Wrestling.