The Level Change Podcast 168: UFC Columbus review and payouts

Welcome to the The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez, featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights, and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 168

UFC Columbus payouts: Curtis Blaydes and Neil Magny are getting paid… Askar Askarov is not - 3:22

Matt Brown a proponent of open scoring in UFC - 21:47

Fabricio Werdum considering MMA retirement, open to boxing match - 28:57

Melvin Manhoef def. Three Burglars - 40:20

WEEKLY PICKS RECAP - 49:45

Stephie: Fiorot, Brown, Askarov, Grasso, Blaydes (3-2)

Mookie: Fiorot, Brown, Askarov, Grasso, Blaydes (3-2)

Victor: Fiorot, Brown, Kara-France, Grasso, Blaydes (4-1)

STANDINGS - 50:42

Mookie: 36-19

Stephie: 34-21

Victor: 30-25

