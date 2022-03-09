Invicta FC 46: Rodriguez vs. Torquato 2 free live stream, results, and discussion

Tonight (Mar. 9) at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas, Invicta FC has a special midweek show with the flyweight title on the line.

Defending champion Karina Rodriguez looks to keep her belt against the woman she defeated last year to win the vacant crown, Daiana Torquato. The first matchup ended in a unanimous decision nod for Rodriguez in what was that card’s Fight of the Night.

The co-main event is another flyweight bout between former UFC fighter Milana Dudieva and Denise Gomes. Fellow UFC veteran Danielle Taylor also competes on this card in a catchweight fight against Liz Tracy, who missed the strawweight limit at Tuesday’s weigh-in.

You can catch all of the fights at Invicta FC 45 for free at the top of the page starting at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

Here’s the full fight card below:

Karina Rodríguez vs. Daiana Torquato - Invicta Flyweight championship

Milana Dudieva vs. Denise Gomes

Danielle Taylor vs. Liz Tracy

Kristina Williams vs. Flore Hani

Paulina Granados vs. Monique Adriane