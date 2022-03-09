Invicta FC 46: Rodriguez vs Torquato 2 preview, weigh-in results

Invicta FC sets up shop at the Memorial Hall once again with another midweek event, showcasing their lighter weight classes and with a title on the line at the top.

Karina Rodriguez (9-4, no relation) meets Daiana Torquato (10-4) once again in a rematch for the Invicta flyweight championship. Their first encounter took place last May, where Rodriguez came out on top with a decision win. Both are determined strikers that manage to get into slugfests, but also thrive in clinch situations. Both are also equally equipped to handle the rigors of a five-round bout, and should be ready to put on another show.

Submission specialist Milana Dudieva (12-8) welcomes heavy-hitter Denise Gomes (4-1) to Invicta. Dudieva’s attempting to bounce back from her last bout, a loss to current champ Rodriguez. Gomes has come up from the Brazilian circuit with three finishes, all due to strikes.

Liz Tracy (6-4) remains a mainstay within the organization, as she now faces former King of the Cage and UFC fighter Danielle Taylor (11-6). Tracy most recently won a split decision against Jodie Esquibel back in 2021, while Taylor is attempting to rebound from a loss to Emily Ducote last August.

Rangy striker Kristina Williams (4-3) makes her Invicta debut, and it’ll be a tough one as she meets Flore Hani (4-1). Hani’s lone loss was her pro debut, and she’s been undefeated since including a notable win against tough striker Stephanie Page. Williams has wins over Bruna Ellen, Heather Hardy, and current Invicta strawweight champ Emily Ducote.

Monique Adriane (4-2) returns to fighting for the first time since 2019, where she suffered a loss at the hands of Thai phenom Loma Lookboonmee. Maybe that was a bit too much too soon, but she’ll still have a stiff challenge when she faces grappling specialist Paulina Granados (4-4). Granados was last in the cage back in June of last year for the Phoenix Rising atomweight tournament.

Full card is as follows:

Karina Rodríguez (123.8) vs. Daiana Torquato (124.6) - Invicta Flyweight championship

Milana Dudieva (125.9) vs. Denise Gomes (125.9)

Danielle Taylor (115.6) vs. Liz Tracy (117.8)**

Kristina Williams (125.2) vs. Flore Hani (125.2)

Paulina Granados (105.6) vs. Monique Adriane (105.4)

**Tracy to be fined a portion of her purse due to missing weight.

Invicta FC 46 takes place this Wednesday night starting at 8:00pm EST, streaming live over on YouTube.