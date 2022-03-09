 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MMA SQUARED: MMA landscape explained using a map of the Hawaiian islands

No man is an island, but this sport might be an archipelago.

By Chris Rini
Hey all, there will be no MMA Squared next week because I am moving to a new country: Denmark! Very excited to leave New York City for the first time. So take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you on March 21st.
Chris

