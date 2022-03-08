UFC 272 medical suspensions: Jalin Turner, 2 others facing potential six-month terms

Three fighters are facing extended time away from the Octagon following their fights at UFC 272 on Saturday night.

Jalin Turner, Jamie Mullarkey and Kennedy Nzechukwu were given potential six-month medical suspensions by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) on Monday. The ‘Tarantula’ earned his fourth consecutive finish with a second-round technical knockout of Mullarkey, but both men will need X-rays of their injuries before they can be cleared to compete again. Turner injured his left knee and foot, while Mullarkey suffered damage to his right ribs. As for Nzechukwu, he must receive X-rays on his right hand and left foot after his split decision loss to Nicolae Negumereanu.

Though it was clear he took a ton of damage during his co-main event outing against Rafael dos Anjos, Renato Moicano was handed a two-month term.

The full list of suspensions can be seen below (obtained by mixedmartialarts.com):

Colby Covington: Suspended until April 20 and no contact until April 5

Jorge Masvidal: Must have follow-up MRI with and without contrast in two weeks. Needs to compare with MRI report from Oct. 21, 2019 and is due on March 19. Minimum suspension until April 20 and no contact until April 5

Rafael Dos Anjos: Suspended until May 5 and no contact until April 20

Renato Moicano: Suspended until May 5 and no contact until April 20

Bryce Mitchell: Suspended until April 5 and no contact until March 27

Edson Barboza (left eyebrow cuts): Suspended until April 20 and no contact until April 5

Kevin Holland: Suspended until March 27 and no contact until March 20

Alex Oliveira: Suspended until April 20 and no contact until April 5

Greg Hardy: Suspended until April 20 and no contact until April 5

Jalin Turner (left foot, left knee): Must have X-rays of left foot and left knee. Should results come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until Sept. 2. Minimum suspension/no contest until April 5 and no contact until March 27

Jamie Mullarkey (right ribs): Must have X-ray of right ribs. Should result come back positive, clearance from a doctor needed or no contest until Sept. 2. Minimum suspension/no contest until April 20 and no contact until April 5

Marina Rodriguez (right eyebrow cut): Suspended until April 20 and no contact until April 5

Yan Xiaonan (tooth): Suspended until April 5 and no contact until March 27

Nicolae Negumereanu: Suspended until April 20 and no contact until April 5

Kennedy Nzechukwu (right hand, left foot): Must have X-rays of right hand and left foot. Should results come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until Sept. 2. Minimum suspension/no contest until April 5 and no contact until March 27

Maryna Moroz: Suspended until March 27 and no contact until March 20

Mariya Agapova: Suspended until April 5 and no contact until March 27

Tim Elliot: Suspended until April 20 and no contact until April 5

Tagir Ulanbekov: Suspended until April 20 and no contact until April 5

Devonte Smith: Suspended until April 20 and no contact until April 5

Dustin Jacoby: Suspended until April 5 and no contact until March 27

Michal Oleksiejczuk: Suspended until March 27 and no contact until March 20