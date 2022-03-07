UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs. Ankalaev fight card

Hot on the heels of an entertaining UFC 272 PPV, the UFC will return to their Apex facility for a run of Fight Night events. The first one will be UFC Vegas 50, and the card has a very good main card.
In the headliner, Magomed Ankalaev will look to extend his UFC win streak to eight when he faces his toughest challenge to date, former light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos. The co-main will take place at bantamweight, with veteran Marlon Moraes looking to get back in the win column for the first time in a while when he meets Song Yadong.
The card also features the return of superstar striker Alex Pereira, who will be trying to secure a second straight UFC win when he takes on another man that is undefeated in the UFC thus far, Bruno Silva.
Here’s a look at the full current card for the March 12th event, which will air on ESPN+.
Main Card (ESPN+)
Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong
Sodiq Yusuff vs. Alex Caceres
Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Karl Roberson
Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney
Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva
Preliminary card (ESPN+)
Matthew Semelsberger vs. A.J. Fletcher
JJ Aldrich vs. Gillian Robertson
Trevin Jones vs. Javid Basharat
Damon Jackson vs. Kamuela Kirk
Sabina Mazo vs. Miranda Maverick
Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Cody Brundage
Guido Cannetti vs. Kris Moutinho
Tafon Nchukwi vs. Azamat Murzakanov
