UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs. Ankalaev fight card

Hot on the heels of an entertaining UFC 272 PPV, the UFC will return to their Apex facility for a run of Fight Night events. The first one will be UFC Vegas 50, and the card has a very good main card.

In the headliner, Magomed Ankalaev will look to extend his UFC win streak to eight when he faces his toughest challenge to date, former light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos. The co-main will take place at bantamweight, with veteran Marlon Moraes looking to get back in the win column for the first time in a while when he meets Song Yadong.

The card also features the return of superstar striker Alex Pereira, who will be trying to secure a second straight UFC win when he takes on another man that is undefeated in the UFC thus far, Bruno Silva.

Here’s a look at the full current card for the March 12th event, which will air on ESPN+.

Main Card (ESPN+)

Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Alex Caceres

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Karl Roberson

Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney

Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

Preliminary card (ESPN+)

Matthew Semelsberger vs. A.J. Fletcher

JJ Aldrich vs. Gillian Robertson

Trevin Jones vs. Javid Basharat

Damon Jackson vs. Kamuela Kirk

Sabina Mazo vs. Miranda Maverick

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Cody Brundage

Guido Cannetti vs. Kris Moutinho

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Azamat Murzakanov