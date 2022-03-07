Joe Rogan voices Cain Velasquez support: ‘My only wish is that he did it with his hands’

His actions may have been dangerous, reckless, and resulted in the wrong person getting injured, but Cain Velasquez’s attempted killing of accused child molester Harry Goularte has galvanized a lot of support behind him in the MMA community.

Velasquez was arrested on February 28th and charged with attempted first-degree murder, along with a number of other weapons and assault charges, after an 11-mile high-speed car chase—that involved Velasquez ramming and shooting into a vehicle containing Goularte and Goularte’s 63-year-old stepfather. Goularte was apparently uninjured in the attack, however his stepfather suffered a non-lethal gunshot wound. Goularte had been accused of molesting a member of Velasquez’s family as many as 100 times at a daycare facility owned and operated by Goularte’s mother.

On a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan sat down with former champion – and current UFC commentary team member – Michael Bisping. The conversation eventually turned to Velasquez’s arrest (transcript via MMA Fighting).

“You could only imagine the rage, the f-cking rage that must have been going through that man’s mind. I mean, my only wish is that he did it with his hands. My only wish is that he just ran that car off the road, pulled that guy out of the f-cking car, and beat him to death. F-ck you,” Rogan said, with Bisping adding that even that would have been “too good” for Goularte. “That is a sickness,” Rogan added, speaking of the allegations against Goularte. “There’s like a certain sickness that people have, that human beings have, sicknesses of the mind. But that one, molesting a f-cking baby? A four-year-old is like a baby. The molesting children is the sickest of all of those sicknesses.”

Velasquez is currently being detained at the Santa Clara County Jail, following a judges decision to withhold bail on Monday, March 7th, due to “clear and convincing evidence that there is a substantial likelihood that release would result in great bodily injury, not just to the named complaining witnesses in this case but to Santa Clara residents at large.” His next court appearance is set for April 12th.