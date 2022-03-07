Judge denies ‘reckless’ Cain Velasquez bail in attempted murder case

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez will remain in Santa Clara County jail after a judge denied him bail in his attempted murder case.

Judge Shelyna Brown sided with the prosecution’s push for no bail in Monday’s court hearing. She cited the “recklessness” of Velasquez’s alleged actions in her decision.

“It is clear to this court that there is clear and convincing evidence that there is a substantial likelihood that release would result in great bodily injury, not just to the named complaining witnesses in this case but to Santa Clara residents at large,” Judge Brown said (via MMA Fighting). “This case involves allegations of extreme recklessness to human life.

“Ramming a vehicle in the middle of the day where are citizens are out driving, going about their business and shooting out of a car at other individuals, which is reckless by any standard. Anyone could have been injured. Anyone could have been killed and when this court looks at article 1, section 12, it is this level of risk that the court must take into consideration. With that said, this court is making the ruling that the risk is too great and that there will be no bail set at this time.”

Velasquez was arrested on February 28 after he allegedly shot at Harry Goularte, who’s out on bail after he was accused of molesting a close relative of Velasquez at a daycare run by Goularte’s mother. After a lengthy vehicle pursuit, Goularte’s stepfather was struck by the gunfire and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

“Is there anybody out there who finds it beyond the pale that a father was not consulted when they released the perpetrator back into the public with zero-dollar bail, yet they’re holding Cain on no bail?” said Velasquez’s attorney Mark Geragos (per ESPN’s Marc Raimondi).

The other charges Velasquez is facing are shooting at an occupied motor vehicle or aircraft, three counts of assault with a firearm, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony.

Velasquez’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 12th.