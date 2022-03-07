Kamaru Usman reacts to UFC 272 main event, open to trilogy with Colby Covington ‘down the line’

Kamaru Usman has left the door open to a trilogy fight against Colby Covington following the latter’s lopsided unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal at the weekend.

Usman is 2-0 against both Covington and Masvidal, with the reigning UFC welterweight champion most recently defeating Covington via unanimous decision at UFC 268. He said Saturday’s UFC 272 headliner went as expected and teased a rematch with ‘Chaos’ ‘down the line’.

“UFC 272 came to a close as expected,” Usman told ESPN (h/t MMA Junkie). “I knew that Covington’s wrestling was going to be the big difference. Masvidal had moments in there, but Covington did his thing. So maybe down the line, I smash.”

Usman, 34, is currently injured but he expects to return to the UFC to defend his welterweight title against Leon Edwards during International Fight Week in July. After that, the UFC men’s pound-for-pound No. 1 would like to crossover to boxing in a bid to become the first fighter to KO Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez.

He told TMZ Sports: “In 2022 I’m gonna shock the world. July, International Fight Week, I’m gonna fight Leon Edwards. God willing I get through Leon Edwards, September, Mexican Independence Day, I will stop Canelo Alvarez. Absolutely I see myself winning the fight. Everything can’t be done until it’s done.”