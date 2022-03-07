Fights on Tap: Shevchenko vs. Santos, Burns vs. Chimaev among 11 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
The UFC either announced or finalized 11 fights this week, and the flyweight queen has her next defense confirmed for an upcoming pay-per-view event in June.
Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos are expected to meet at UFC 275 on June 11 at a soon-to-be-determined location and venue. The reigning champion has successfully defended her championship six times, earning stoppages in four defenses. This past September, ‘ ‘Bullet’ was in action at UFC 266, where she picked up a fourth-round technical knockout of Lauren Murphy. Santos has rattled off four consecutive wins since losing a split decision to Mara Romero Borella in her promotional debut at UFC Fight Night: Assunção vs. Moraes 2 in 2019. The Brazilian earned her championship opportunity by submitting Joanne Wood via first-round rear-naked choke at UFC Vegas 43 last November.
Also on deck is a highly anticipated welterweight showdown (and potential No. 1 contender) between Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273 next month. ‘Durinho’ rebounded from a championship defeat to Kamaru Usman with a unanimous decision over Stephen Thompson at UFC 264 last year. Meanwhile, ‘Borz’ returned to the Octagon after nearly a year away from competition and mauled Li Jingliang at UFC 267.
UFC Fight Night — March 12
Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney — lightweight
UFC London — March 19
Nathaniel Wood vs. Vince Morales — bantamweight
UFC Fight Night — March 26
Jennifer Maia vs. Manon Fiorot — women’s flyweight
David Onama vs. Nate Landwehr — featherweight
UFC 273 — April 9
Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev — welterweight
UFC Fight Night — April 30
Gerald Meerschaert vs. Krzysztof Jotko — middleweight
Jake Collier vs. Justin Tafa — heavyweight
UFC 274 — May 7
Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts — welterweight
Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams — welterweight
UFC Fight Night — June 4
Cynthia Calvillo vs. Brianna Fortino — women’s strawweight
UFC 275 — June 11
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos — women’s flyweight
Announced Bellator fights:
Bellator 277 — April 15
Tyrell Fortune vs. Steve Mowry — heavyweight
Tim Johnson vs. Linton Vassell — heavyweight
Pat Downey vs. Daniel Compton — middleweight
Bellator Paris — May 6
Lorenz Larkin vs. Khalid Murtazaliev — middleweight
Mike Shipman vs. Gregory Babene — middleweight
Lewis Long vs. Thibault Gouti — welterweight
Fabacary Diatta vs. Jordan Barton — featherweight
Nicolò Solli vs. Joël Kouadja — welterweight
Lucie Bertaud vs. Katarzyna Sadura — women’s flyweight
Announced Cage Warriors fights:
Cage Warriors 134 — March 18
George Hardwick vs. Łukasz Kopera — catchweight (141 lbs.)
Announced KSW fights:
KSW 68 — March 19
Damian Janikowski vs. Tomasz Jakubiec — middleweight
Albert Odzimkowski vs. Tommy Quinn — middleweight
Rafał Kijańczuk vs. Yann Kouadja — light heavyweight
Announced Invicta FC fights:
Invicta FC 46 — March 9
Karina Rodríguez vs. Daiana Torquato — women’s flyweight
