Fights on Tap: Shevchenko vs. Santos, Burns vs. Chimaev among 11 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

The UFC either announced or finalized 11 fights this week, and the flyweight queen has her next defense confirmed for an upcoming pay-per-view event in June.

Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos are expected to meet at UFC 275 on June 11 at a soon-to-be-determined location and venue. The reigning champion has successfully defended her championship six times, earning stoppages in four defenses. This past September, ‘ ‘Bullet’ was in action at UFC 266, where she picked up a fourth-round technical knockout of Lauren Murphy. Santos has rattled off four consecutive wins since losing a split decision to Mara Romero Borella in her promotional debut at UFC Fight Night: Assunção vs. Moraes 2 in 2019. The Brazilian earned her championship opportunity by submitting Joanne Wood via first-round rear-naked choke at UFC Vegas 43 last November.

Also on deck is a highly anticipated welterweight showdown (and potential No. 1 contender) between Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273 next month. ‘Durinho’ rebounded from a championship defeat to Kamaru Usman with a unanimous decision over Stephen Thompson at UFC 264 last year. Meanwhile, ‘Borz’ returned to the Octagon after nearly a year away from competition and mauled Li Jingliang at UFC 267.

UFC Fight Night — March 12

Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney — lightweight

UFC London — March 19

Nathaniel Wood vs. Vince Morales — bantamweight

UFC Fight Night — March 26

Jennifer Maia vs. Manon Fiorot — women’s flyweight

David Onama vs. Nate Landwehr — featherweight

UFC 273 — April 9

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev — welterweight

UFC Fight Night — April 30

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Krzysztof Jotko — middleweight

Jake Collier vs. Justin Tafa — heavyweight

UFC 274 — May 7

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts — welterweight

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams — welterweight

UFC Fight Night — June 4

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Brianna Fortino — women’s strawweight

UFC 275 — June 11

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos — women’s flyweight

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 277 — April 15

Tyrell Fortune vs. Steve Mowry — heavyweight

Tim Johnson vs. Linton Vassell — heavyweight

Pat Downey vs. Daniel Compton — middleweight

Bellator Paris — May 6

Lorenz Larkin vs. Khalid Murtazaliev — middleweight

Mike Shipman vs. Gregory Babene — middleweight

Lewis Long vs. Thibault Gouti — welterweight

Fabacary Diatta vs. Jordan Barton — featherweight

Nicolò Solli vs. Joël Kouadja — welterweight

Lucie Bertaud vs. Katarzyna Sadura — women’s flyweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 134 — March 18

George Hardwick vs. Łukasz Kopera — catchweight (141 lbs.)

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 68 — March 19

Damian Janikowski vs. Tomasz Jakubiec — middleweight

Albert Odzimkowski vs. Tommy Quinn — middleweight

Rafał Kijańczuk vs. Yann Kouadja — light heavyweight

Announced Invicta FC fights:

Invicta FC 46 — March 9

Karina Rodríguez vs. Daiana Torquato — women’s flyweight