UFC 272 Reactions & UFC Vegas 50 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the lovely Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC 272 REACTIONS — 2:30

Overall, this now 13-bout card saw two exciting first round finishes, three thrilling KO/TKO’s, two sweet submissions, and eight hard-fought decisions, three of them split. Rounding things out, two fighters were awarded for putting forth POTN efforts: Kevin Holland and Maryna Moroz; FOTN honors went to Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal. Attendance Stats: 19,425 (complete sell out, 11th consecutive PPV sell out). Gate: $6.76 million (#7 all-time at T-Mobile and #14 all-time for UFC).

Here’s a look at the UFC 272: ‘JORGE MASVIDAL VS COLBY COVINGTON’ fight card full results & updated records —

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. MAR 5

At 31:49 — 13. 170lbs: Colby Covington (17-3) DEF. Jorge Masvidal (35-16) — DEC, Unanimous (49-46, 50-44, 40-45)

At 27:27 — 12. 155lbs: Rafael dos Anjos (31-13) DEF. Renato Moicano (16-5) — DEC, Unanimous (49-45, 49-44, 50-44)

At 19:50 — 11. 145bs: Bryce Mitchell (15-0) DEF. Edson Barboza (22-11) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)

At 18:28 — 10. 170lbs: Kevin Holland (22-7) DEF. Alex Oliveira (22-12) — KO/TKO, Right Hook to Ground Strikes at 0:38 of Rd 2, 5:38 Total

At 15:12 — 9. 265lbs: Sergey Spivak (14-3) DEF. Greg Hardy (7-5) — KO/TKO, G&P at 2:16 of Rd 1

ESPN+ PRELIMS

At 13:57 — 8. 155lbs: Jalin Turner (11-5) DEF. Jamie Mullarkey (14-4) — KO/TKO, Right Hook to Ground Strikes at 0:46 of Rd 2, 5:46 Total

At 13:07 — 7. 205lbs: Marina Rodriguez (16-1) DEF. Xiaonan Yan (13-2) — DEC, Split (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

At 12:07 — 6. 205lbs: Nick Negumereanu (12-1) DEF. Kennedy Nzechukwu (9-3) — DEC, Split (27-29, 29-27, 29-27)

At 10:50 — 5. 125lbs: Maryna Moroz (11-3) DEF. Mariya Agapova (10-3) — SUB, Arm Triangle Choke at 3:27 of Rd 2, Total 8:27

UFC FIGHT PASS EARLY PRELIMS

At 7:35 — 4. 135lbs: Umar Nurmagomedov (14-0) vs. BrIan Kelleher (24-13) — SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 3:15 of Rd 1

At 6:25 — 3. 125lbs: Tim Elliott (18-12) DEF. Tagir Ulanbekov (13-2) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

At 5:40 — 2. 155lbs: L’udovit Klein (18-4) DEF. Devonte Smith (11-4) — DEC, Split (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

At 5:24— 1. 205lbs: Dustin Jacoby (17-5) DEF. Michael Oleksiejczuk (16-5) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC VEGAS 50 PICKS — 38:36

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC Vegas 50 Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ Fight Night event will take place from the APEX Center, in Las Vegas, NV, this Saturday, March 12th.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com (bout order subject to change, as it already has since the show was recorded Sun. morning):

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. MAR 12 — 7PM/4PM ETPT (14 Cares)

14. 205lbs: Thiago Santos (22-9) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (16-1) — At 54:47, 2 Cares

13. 135lbs: Marlon Moraes (23-9) vs. Yadong Song (18-5) — At 53:44, 3 Cares

12. 145lbs: Alex Caceres (19-12) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (11-2) — At 50:21, 3 Cares (But Split)

11. 205bs: Khalil Rountree (9-5) vs. Karl Roberson (9-4) — At 49:10

10. 155lbs: Drew Dober (23-11) vs. Terrence McKinney (12-3) — At 48:23, 3 Cares (But Split)

9. 185lbs: Bruno Silva (22-6) vs. Alex Pereira (4-1) — At 52:19, 3 Cares (But Split)

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4PM/1PM ETPT (0 Cares)

8. 170lbs: Matt Semelsberger (9-3) vs. AJ Fletcher (9-0) — At 41:24, “One to Watch”

7. 125lbs: JJ Aldrich (10-4) vs. Gillian Robertson (10-6) — At 40:27

6. 135lbs: Trevin Jones (13-7) vs. Javid Basharat (11-0) — At 46:10

5. 145lbs: Damon Jackson (19-4) vs. Kamuela Kirk (11-4) — At 42:50

UFC FIGHT PASS EARLY PRELIMS (0 Cares)

4. 125lbs: Sabina Mazo (9-3) vs. Miranda Maverick (9-4) — At 39:59

3. 185lbs: Cody Brundage (6-2) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (11-3) — At 45:44

2. 135lbs: Guido Cannetti (8-6) vs. Kris Moutinho (9-5) — At 47:37

1. 205lbs: Tafon Nchukwi (6-1) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (10-0) — At 44:51

