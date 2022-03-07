 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MMA SQUARED: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of UFC 272

We learned some things, not all of them pleasant.

By Chris Rini
UFC 272, Chris Rini, MMA Squared, Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, Bryce Mitchell, Edson Barboza, Greg Hardy, Rafael Dos Anjos, Renato Moicano
Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Wednesday.

Chris

