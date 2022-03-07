Filed under: UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal MMA SQUARED: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of UFC 272 We learned some things, not all of them pleasant. By Chris Rini Mar 7, 2022, 9:00am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: MMA SQUARED: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of UFC 272 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email UFC 272, Chris Rini, MMA Squared Chris Rini Chris Rini Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Wednesday. Chris In This Stream UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal live streaming results, play-by-play, analysis, highlights MMA SQUARED: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of UFC 272 Is the Greg Hardy experiment over? - 7 unanswered questions from UFC 272 View all 35 stories Get the latest gear UFC 272 Event T-Shirt Jorge Masvidal Super Necessary T-Shirt Jorge Masvidal Gamebred T-Shirt Colby Chaos Covington T-Shirt Colby Covington Miami T-Shirt Jorge Masvidal Graphic Hoodie Sweatshirt UFC Official Fight Gloves Jorge Masvidal Action Figure With BMF Belt More From Bloody Elbow UFC 272: Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal - Fights to make ‘Bullsh-t fight’ — Chimaev not impressed with UFC 272 main event Poirier responds to ‘bombaclot’ Covington: Maybe fight a welterweight contender? UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal - Winners and Losers Dos Anjos ‘really wanted’ doctor to stop fight with Moicano at UFC 272 Mitchell promises half of purse to charity; White offers to shoulder the $45K Loading comments...
Loading comments...