Dustin Poirier responds to ‘bombaclot’ Colby Covington: Maybe fight a welterweight contender?

Dustin Poirier has urged ‘bombaclot’ Colby Covington to stay in his lane and fight a welterweight contender rather than target a lightweight fighter such as himself.

Covington, 34, called out Poirier, 33, following his lopsided unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal in the UFC 272 main event last night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“I just took care of Miami street trash, now it’s time to take care of Louisiana swamp trash,” Covington said in his post-fight interview. “Where you at Dustin Poirier, you c***. You said it’s on sight. Name the site, Dustin. Bring that jezebel of a wife and bring that little kid and I’ll see you soon. You’re next.”

Poirier, who used to be teammates with Covington at Dan Lambert’s American Top Team (ATT) before Covington left due to escalating tensions with teammates, responded by urging ‘Chaos’ to pick on someone his own size.

Bombaclot! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 6, 2022

“Bombaclot!”

Maybez fight a welterweight contender? — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 6, 2022

“Maybez fight a welterweight contender?”

Poirier is looking to rebound from his submission loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 which saw the Louisianan fall short in his bid to become UFC lightweight champion.

‘The Diamond’ has previously stated that he will never fight ‘Chaos’ because he would likely end up behind bars following the fight.

“I’ll never fight Colby (Covington) in an Octagon where there’s finances on the line. If I fight Colby, we’re both going to jail – I’m going to jail. You will never see me fight Colby Covington in the UFC.”