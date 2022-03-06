‘Bullsh-t fight’ — Khamzat Chimaev not impressed with UFC 272 main event

Khamzat Chimaev was neither entertained nor impressed with last night’s UFC 272 headliner between top welterweights Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, calling the fight ‘bullsh-t’ (top marks for originality).

The surging UFC welterweight arrived in Las Vegas on Thursday and Tweeted his disappointment with the fight on Sunday morning.

Bullshit fight ‍♂️ — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) March 6, 2022

“Bullshit fight,” Chimaev (10-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) wrote.

Covington outworked Masvidal to take home a unanimous decision victory after a dominant display of boxing and wrestling at a packed-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. ‘Chaos’ called out Dustin Poirier in his post-fight interview and seemingly paid no intention to No. 11-ranked Chimaev.

Chimaev is hoping to secure a number one contender’s bout against Covington after he takes care of business against former title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. The pay-per-view, which is expected to feature Burns vs. Chimaev on the main card, is scheduled to take place on April 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.