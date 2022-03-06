Colby Covington warns Dustin Poirier ‘you’re next’ following UFC 272 victory over Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington vs. American Top Team (ATT), anyone?

That’s right, after disposing of ex-ATT teammate Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272, ‘Chaos’ turned his attention to another former teammate in Dustin Poirier, warning the No. 2-ranked lightweight he’s next on the chopping block after Saturday’s dominant victory.

Covington has a history with Poirier dating back to 2020 and wasted no time in calling out the Louisianan in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

“I just took care of Miami street trash, now it’s time to take care of Louisiana swamp trash,” Covington shouted (h/t Damon Martin of MMA Fighting). “Where you at Dustin Poirier, you c***. You said it’s on sight. Name the site, Dustin. Bring that jezebel of a wife and bring that little kid and I’ll see you soon. You’re next.”

Covington dominated Masvidal in the UFC 272 main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to claim a hard-fought unanimous decision victory. Masvidal had brief moments of success throughout the fight — especially in the fourth round — but Covington set too high of a pace for the ‘BMF’ champ to handle.

Covington rebounded from a unanimous decision defeat to Kamaru Usman at UFC 268 and is likely just one or two more wins away from securing another title shot. The MMA Masters product is, as of writing, No. 1 in the UFC welterweight rankings.