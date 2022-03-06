I would’ve fought for free - Colby Covington explains why refused PPV points for UFC 272

During a pre-fight interview with Michael Bisping, Jorge Masvidal revealed that Colby Covington won’t be getting PPV points for their UFC 272 headliner on Saturday. There was apparently some truth to it, but according to Covington, not how Masvidal implied it to be.

As “Chaos” explained during his post-fight scrum, he refused to take PPV points for the event.

“I told Hunter Campbell (that) this fight, I didn’t care about the money. I wanted to come out here and fight this guy, ‘cause he’s talked so reckless. I was willing to take a pay cut, I didn’t care. I would’ve fought this guy for free,” Covington told the media.

“I’m sick of this guy running his mouth. He can’t talk and walk his walk. He can’t talk the talk and walk the walk like I do. It wasn’t about money tonight, this is a personal rivalry that needed to be settled, and it got settled. So that’s the last of Street Judas, and we’re not gonna hear any more of him.”

Covington ended up outworking and defeating Masvidal via unanimous decision to bounce back from his loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 268 in December. He’s now pushing for a fight against another former teammate in Dustin Poirier.