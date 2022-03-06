Bryce Mitchell promises half of purse to charity; Dana White offers to shoulder the $45K donation

At UFC 272, Bryce Mitchell passed the toughest test of his career. The 27-year-old fighter defeated decorated Edson Barboza to keep his undefeated record intact.

After his fifth straight win in the UFC, “Thug Nasty” decided to give back to his local community in Arkansas. As he told Joe Rogan during the Octagon interview, he plans to donate half of his fight purse to a children’s charity.

“I’m about to show y’all I’m not just good at hurting people. I can help people. Half of my fight purse, $45K, is going to Arkansas children with medical conditions, who have no hope. We will be their hope,” he said.

But it looks like Mitchell will get to keep all of his UFC 272 earnings. As UFC president Dana White said during the post-fight presser, he will be paying for Mitchell’s donation offer.

“The kid, he’s making $45K/$45K tonight. He’s gonna give $45K to the (charity), and I respect that. And I said, ‘we’ll do it. We’ll take care of it,’” White told the media.

Mitchell was, of course, thankful, but remains adamant about doing something for his home state.

“I’m still gonna give some money,” Mitchell said during his post-fight scrum. “He told me, he said, ‘Don’t give any of your money. It’s mine, and I’m gonna take care of it.’ I’m still gonna do something because I need to.”

With the win, the number 11-ranked Mitchell improves to a record of 15-0.