UFC 272: COVINGTON VS MASVIDAL | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight experts, Eddie Mercado and Mookie Alexander, are here, recording for you late Saturday, March 5th, 2022, to breakdown the UFC 272: ‘Covington vs. Masvidal’ PPV event, which was simulcast in English & Spanish on ESPN+ from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any of our BE Presents Podcast Network. (SPOILERS...)

The Main Event:

The UFC showcased the #6 ranked ‘BMF Champ’, Jorge Masvidal, in a Welterweight grudge match with former friend, Colby “Chao”s Covington. Masvidal formerly competed with Bellator, Strikeforce, Shark Fights & World Victory Road during his 18 years as a professional mixed martial artist. He still holds the record for the fastest KO in UFC history, at just five seconds. His foe, Covington, holds the distinction of being the former Interim UFC Welterweight Champion and is seated in the #1 slot in the divisional rankings.

Covington, despite being a controversial character, put on a fine performance as an elite fighter in his division. It was indeed a superior performance, showing growth, diversity and a decent gas tank, which gained him the victory tonight; leading to talk of title contention and perhaps even a rematch with Usman. Surprisingly this took home Fight of the Night Bonuses and that doesn’t sit right with me. What for? It was completely one-sided, wasn’t it?

...So why did Covington vs. Masvidal win Fight of the Night? For that 4th round? — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) March 6, 2022

Gonna have to scale back on his call girls. https://t.co/RrdPiYRbr0 — Zane Simon (@TheZaneSimon) March 6, 2022

The Co-Main Event:

Meanwhile, the co-main event featured a replacement match. Instead of RDA vs Rafael Fiziev, we received former UFC Lightweight Champ Rafael dos Anjos vs . Renato Moicano. Moicano is the former interim Jungle Fight Featherweight Champ. He has two wins and a loss under his belt after his battle with COVID-19 this past November and December. The last minute bout he accepted on five days notice, was contested at a catchweight of 160 lbs.

I freely admit I am not really clear on why Moicano agreed to keep this match at five rounds, considering he was lacking a full camp behind him. The fight really should have been three rounds. We really didn’t need to see the fourth or fifth rounds to know who was the victor and throughout both those last two rounds RDA tried respectfully to turn them into polite sparring matches, eventually having to defend himself near the end of the bout, when Moicano tried to go out swinging. At one point, there was almost a Dr Stoppage and Ref. Mark Goddard finally at least threatened to end it all in thirty seconds if Moicano couldn’t show he was really in the fight, but that was weak, he should have had the balls to stop it all together. RDA for the obvious win here. The only other bout on the card, after the main event, that could have gotten away with being five rounds was perhaps the title contention brawl between Rodriguez and Yan.

This fight is like the Zaleski vs. Saint-Denis fight from last year. Just because the guy who has been taking a massive beating is still fighting back and made it the distance doesn't mean this fight had to continue. #UFC272 — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) March 6, 2022

“This fight brought to you by Ambulance, which Moicano is going to need as soon as this is over.” — Natan Cohen (@NatanCohen17) March 6, 2022

The Rest of the PPV Card:

Also on the PPV card, we had a Featherweight match between fight veteran, Edson ‘Junior’ Barboza and the undefeated up-and-comer, Bryce ‘Thug Nasty’ Mitchell, who entered the Octagon on a five-fight win streak. Mitchell proved to be quite the phenom, showing Barboza someone other than Khabib can take him down.

Bryce Mitchell thanking Jesus for his victory and vowing to donate $45k to Arkansas Children in need. What a light!#UFC #UFC272 — Jason Magruder (@jasonmagruders) March 6, 2022

We also had an exciting matchup between Middleweights, Kevin ‘Trailblazer’ Holland and Alex ‘Cowboy’ Oliveira. Holland proved he is well- equipped to compete in his new 170lb division, earning one of the two Performance of the Night Bonuses with his performance (although my stream decided to buffer for the majority of this bout, due to tornados and high winds in my viewing area, I did catch the highlights and post-fight interviews and feel confident in reporting Holland was the clear winner tonight).

Kevin Holland and Alex Oliveira plus Sergey Spivac represented the entirety of the value of tonight's card. #UFC272 — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) March 6, 2022

Not to mention, we were treated to a surprisingly engaging two-minute Heavyweight scrap in our main card opener between Sergey Spivak and Greg Hardy, that was the last bout on Hardy’s UFC contract. This makes four losses in a row and I for one will not be sad if he is gone for good.

The Internet loved watching Greg Hardy get his ass kicked at UFC 272 https://t.co/dH7ZzA0lHB — BroBible (@BroBible) March 6, 2022

Plus, we were graced with a promising showdown in our featured prelim including Lightweights Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey... which did not disappoint, as part of our massive eight-bout undercard.

For all the results, reactions and much more detail on the main PPV card and plenty of tidbits about the prelims too, be sure to hit play on the show to hear what our actual fight experts, Mookie and Eddie, have to say about the event last night. What a wild Saturday full of fights we have to share with you!

Overall, this now 13-bout card saw two exciting first round finishes, three thrilling KO/TKO’s, two sweet submissions, and eight hard-fought decisions, three of them split. Rounding things out, two fighters were awarded for putting forth POTN efforts: Kevin Holland, and Maryna Moroz; FOTN honors went to Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal. Attendance Stats: 19,425 (complete sell out, 11th consecutive PPV sell out) Gate: $6.76 million (#7 all-time at T-Mobile and #14 all-time for UFC).

Here’s a look at the UFC 272: ‘JORGE MASVIDAL VS COLBY COVINGTON’ fight card full results & updated records —

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. MAR 5

13. 170lbs: Colby Covington (17-3) DEF. Jorge Masvidal (35-16) — DEC, Unanimous (49-46, 50-44, 40-45)

12. 155lbs: Rafael dos Anjos (31-13) DEF. Renato Moicano (16-5) — DEC, Unanimous (49-45, 49-44, 50-44)

11. 145bs: Bryce Mitchell (15-0) DEF. Edson Barboza (22-11) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)

10. 170lbs: Kevin Holland (22-7) DEF. Alex Oliveira (22-12) — KO/TKO, Right Hook to Ground Strikes at 0:38 of Rd 2, 5:38 Total

9. 265lbs: Sergey Spivak (14-3) DEF. Greg Hardy (7-5) — KO/TKO, G&P at 2:16 of Rd 1

ESPN+ PRELIMS

8. 155lbs: Jalin Turner (11-5) DEF. Jamie Mullarkey (14-4) — KO/TKO, Right Hook to Ground Strikes at 0:46 of Rd 2, 5:46 Total

7. 205lbs: Marina Rodriguez (16-1) DEF. Xiaonan Yan (13-2) — DEC, Split (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

6. 205lbs: Nick Negumereanu (12-1) DEF. Kennedy Nzechukwu (9-3) — DEC, Split (27-29, 29-27, 29-27)

5. 125lbs: Maryna Moroz (11-3) DEF. Mariya Agapova (10-3) — SUB, Arm Triangle Choke at 3:27 of Rd 2, Total 8:27

UFC FIGHT PASS EARLY PRELIMS

4. 135lbs: Umar Nurmagomedov (14-0) vs. BrIan Kelleher (24-13) — SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 3:15 of Rd 1

3. 125lbs: Tim Elliott (18-12) DEF. Tagir Ulanbekov (13-2) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

2. 155lbs: L’udovit Klein (18-4) DEF. Devonte Smith (11-4) — DEC, Split (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

1. 205lbs: Dustin Jacoby (17-5) DEF. Michael Oleksiejczuk (16-5) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Early Sunday morning, March 6th...

Check out our video production of the show with all new enhanced graphics to accompany the guys’ commentary on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel right here.

At that time, there will also be timestamps for every bout discussed, added to this article.

Be sure to follow Eddie -- @TheEddieMercado & Mookie — @MookieAlexander; and follow @BloodyElbow on twitter as well, for all the latest in MMA happenings.

If you enjoy our shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, or give us a “like”, share & subscribe over on whichever ‘BE Presents’ Podcast Channel happens to be your listening platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes & Apple TV, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, or Player FM, & Amazon Music! – For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on all of our BE Presents channels.

Join us again for another episode of ‘6th Round’ next Saturday, March 12th; for UFC Vegas 50: ‘Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev’...