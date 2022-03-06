 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Live Stream! Watch UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal live stream here

Pros and Cons from UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal

By Anton Tabuena
Jorge Masvidal lost to Colby Covington at UFC 272 Photo by DAVID BECKER GETTY IMAGES

UFC 272 is in the books, and it saw Colby Covington pick up another quality win in his grudge match against Jorge Masvidal. Was the entire build up filled with tired trash talk and petty tabloid accusations? Yes. Did they follow on their weird promises to kill each other? Well, no. Nothing big really happened and they went to a decision.

It was predictable and went just as many of us expected, but that being said, Covington’s trademark pace, pressure and wrestling game worked yet again. It’s not the prettiest style, but he forced Masvidal to stay within his game and got it done again.

As for the rest of the card, the co-main had regrettable officiating and cornering, Kevin Holland won big in a new division, and disgraced NFL vet Greg Hardy was easily knocked out by Sergey Spivak.

Below, we analyze the pros and cons of each of the key bouts, with a quick twitter thread that’s short and fitting for people’s social media era attention spans:

