Pros and Cons from UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal

UFC 272 is in the books, and it saw Colby Covington pick up another quality win in his grudge match against Jorge Masvidal. Was the entire build up filled with tired trash talk and petty tabloid accusations? Yes. Did they follow on their weird promises to kill each other? Well, no. Nothing big really happened and they went to a decision.

It was predictable and went just as many of us expected, but that being said, Covington’s trademark pace, pressure and wrestling game worked yet again. It’s not the prettiest style, but he forced Masvidal to stay within his game and got it done again.

As for the rest of the card, the co-main had regrettable officiating and cornering, Kevin Holland won big in a new division, and disgraced NFL vet Greg Hardy was easily knocked out by Sergey Spivak.

Below, we analyze the pros and cons of each of the key bouts, with a quick twitter thread that’s short and fitting for people’s social media era attention spans:

SPIVAC TKOs HARDY



PROS: Easy work. The skill gap is just so wide.



CONS: Hardy really isn’t good at all. It’s been evident for a while now. How much longer will UFC keep him around given his lack of skill and ugly history? Also, will he accept this loss? https://t.co/wHiOS5A6is — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) March 6, 2022

HOLLAND TKOs (OTHER) COWBOY



PROS: Holland started slow, but he had the power edge and ended it with a short shot. This looks to be the perfect division for Holland. Smart to call out the more famous Cowboy too



CONS: I didn’t hear what Holland was saying https://t.co/Q7WnZARwNj — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) March 6, 2022

MITCHELL OUTGRAPPLES BARBOZA



PROS: Mitchell’s gift wrap to mount was slick. Even that one sequence alone showed he was just steps ahead on the ground.



CONS: Barboza lost in Barboza ways, but with somehow even less attempts to get up this time around. https://t.co/WbYlTCLwpM — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) March 6, 2022

RDA BEATS ON MOICANO



PROS: RDA looked good from the start I guess. Moicano has massive heart but..



CONS: That was an unnecessary 25 minute beat down. Referee, doctor, and more importantly the corner clearly didn’t care about Moicano’s long term health. https://t.co/PcK699pQmD — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) March 6, 2022

COVINGTON OUTWORKS MASVIDAL



PROS: Colby just Colby'd. Drowned him with relentless pace, pressure.



CONS: Masvidal blamed his wrestling, but that held up more than his gas tank. We had to endure all that lame talk for a predictable, mostly uneventful bout https://t.co/NU1QluZnlE — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) March 6, 2022

And that’s about it. For more social media musings, follow me on twitter over at @antontabuena, and of course you should do that for Bloody Elbow’s official twitter account as well.