UFC 272 bonuses: Holland’s finish of Oliveira snares POTN

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV was home to a great evening of fights at UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal. The card saw eight (T)KOs, two submissions and three decisions, including three split-decisions.

Performance of the Night: Holland, Moroz

Fight of the Night: Covington vs. Masvidal

The Fight Pass portion of the event kicked off with Dustin Jacoby scoring a unanimous decision over Michael Oleksiejczuk—not a barn burner but not terrible either. L’udovit Klein took a closely contested split-decision over Devonte Smith in the next bout, and to finish off our hat trick of early decisions, we got Tim Elliott defeating Tagir Ulanbekov via unanimous decision. Umar Nurmagomedov looked sensational when he secured a tight rear-naked choke victory over Brian Kelleher.

Fight Pass Card

Umar Nurmagomedov defeated Brian Kelleher via submission (rear naked choke), 3:15 of round 1

Tim Elliott defeated Tagir Ulanbekov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

L’udovit Klein defeated Devonte Smith via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Dustin Jacoby defeated Michael Oleksiejczuk via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

The regular prelims opened with Maryna Moroz taking the victory over the highly-touted Mariya Agapova when she secured a lethal arm-triangle choke that could not be escaped from. Nicolae Negumereanu took Kennedy Nzechukwu to a split decision and Marina Rodriguez beat Yan Xioanan, but not because she actually beat Yan Xionan. It was more of a judge’s gift than an actual win. Or maybe I’m salty. Jalin Turner got our first knockout of the night, a second-round TKO of Jamie Mullarkey to close out the undercard.

Preliminary Card

Jalin Turner defeated Jamie Mullarkey via TKO (strikes), :46 of round 2

Marina Rodriguez defeated Yan Xiaonan via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Nicolae Negumereanu defeated Kennedy Nzechukwu via split decision (27-29, 29-27, 29-27)

Maryna Moroz defeated Mariya Agapova via submission (arm-triangle choke), 3:27 of round 2

Sergey Spivak hopefully delivered the UFC from Greg Hardy, finishing the former pro footballer off in just under three minutes. With just a handful of wins over subpar competition. Hardy can’t be long for this career. Kevin Holland dusted Alex Oliveira via TKO in the second round, giving the father of many his fourth-straight loss. Bryce Mitchell would tune up Edson Barboza from bell to bell, enjoying more than 11 minutes of control time and even cutting Barboza—a cut that would go unnoticed by commentary for about 2-3 minutes. The co-main event was a beatdown of epic proportions. I applaud Renato Moicano coming in on short notice, but RDA was a bigger bite than he could chew, getting beaten up in every round, to the point where many on social media were calling for the finish. There were moments where it looked like dos Anjos was just tired of hurting him. This battle went on for far too long. In the end, it would go all five and RDA would be the victor—by a landslide.

The main event was a lot of Colby Covington dominating Jorge Masvidal. With more than 16 minutes of control time, and just a constant owning of the positional and striking battles, Covington proved once again, why he’s the Number 1 contender. Masvidal managed to hurt him in the fourth but couldn’t muster the energy to finish him. Colby got dropped, but only briefly, and that’s his standard M.O. these days. Covington took the unanimous, lopsided decision.

Main Card

Colby Covington def. Jorge Masvidal (49-46,-50-44, 40-45)

Rafael dos Anjos def. Renato Moicano (49-45, 49-44, 50-44)

Bryce Mitchell def. Edson Barboza via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)

Kevin Holland defeated Alex Oliveira via TKO (strikes), :38 of round 2

Sergei Spivac defeated Greg Hardy via TKO (punches), 2:16 of round 1

Attendance: 19,425 (complete sell out, 11th consecutive PPV sell out)

Gate: $6.76 million (#7 all-time at T-Mobile and #14 all-time for UFC)