Video: Khabib Nurmagomedov to be inducted in UFC Hall-of-Fame

In July, the UFC will honor one of its former dominant champions via a Hall-of-Fame induction. During the UFC 272 broadcast on Saturday, it was announced that undefeated ex-lightweight champion and pound-for-pound king Khabib Nurmagomedov will lead the batch of inductees for the Class of 2022.

The Eagle has landed in the UFC Hall of Fame



Congratulations @TeamKhabib on becoming the first inductee to the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2022



[ #UFCHOF | Hall of Fame Presented by @ToyoTires ] pic.twitter.com/tJHCCLq6RR — UFC (@ufc) March 6, 2022

A look at @TeamKhabib’s road to the UFC Hall of Fame



[ #UFCHOF | Hall of Fame Presented by @ToyoTires ] pic.twitter.com/fGEM0SZVuS — UFC (@ufc) March 6, 2022

The 33-year-old Dagestan native entered the UFC in 2012 with an immaculate record of 16-0. He made his debut against a touted veteran in Kamal Shalorus, whom he defeated via third-round submission.

From there, Khabib only piled on victories, defeating more veterans like Gleison Tibau, Abel Trujillo, Thiago Tavares, and fellow ex-champion Rafael dos Anjos in the process. He further solidified his status as a top contender with dominant wins over Michael Johnson and Edson Barboza, respectively.

After numerous calls for a title shot, Khabib finally got his due in 2018 against Al Iaquinta, whom he defeated via decision. He went on to defend the 155-pound belt three more times against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje before retiring with a 29-0 record.

Khabib’s induction ceremony will take place on July 2nd during the annual International Fight Week festivities in Las Vegas.