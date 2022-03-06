Unnecessary damage - Rafael dos Anjos vs Renato Moicano full fight video highlights from UFC 272

Co-headlining UFC 272 was Rafael dos Anjos vs Renato Moicano, which is a late replacement after Rafael Fiziev had to pull out on late notice. Moicano valiantly stepped in just a few day’s notice to save the co-main event. He showed heart but was unnecessarily beat on for 25 minutes, with the doctor, referee and his cornermen irresponsibly allowing so much damage.

Watch highlights from the contest below, along with a snippet from our play-by-play of the event.

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano, Round 5

The doctor says he can see. Marc Goddard told Moicano he has 30 seconds to show something or he’ll stop it. Low kick from RDA. Moicano spins and misses. Double jab from RDA. Low kick from RDA. Three shots from RDA. Moicano fires back. Head kick from RDA. He slams Moicano to the mat. If he just lands a couple punches here it will get called, but he’s not so far. Moicano uses a helicopter sweep to get up! And he lands two big shots! And stuffs a takedown. Again. Halfway through the round. RDA jabbing. Low kick. Both land. Left hook lands for RDA. Uppercut from Moicano. Straight left from Dos Anjos. Moicano with a right. A left scores too. Uppercut and they both land big shots. Moicano with another uppercut. He’s throwing everything they have and he’s landing! RDA with a left. Wow. That round didn’t need to happen but Moicano arguably won it. Crazy. I’ll go 10-9 and 50-44 RDA. But what heart.

Moicano conecta con golpes rectos y RDA lleva la pelea al suelo ☄️ #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/CB8eLjKndc — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 6, 2022

Destrucción total por parte de RDA en cuarto round #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/fTpdruH8ig — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 6, 2022

La historia de esta pelea perteneció a @RdosAnjosMMA por 5 rounds #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/6Cntg9fIAG — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 6, 2022