Outworked! - Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal full fight video highlights from UFC 272

Headlining UFC 272 was a grudge match between former good friends and teammates in Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. After all the (cringeworthy) talk, mudslinging and gossip, they finally settled the score. It was pretty much a typical Covington match, with the wrestler just out grinding and out working Masvidal for 25 minutes.

Watch video and check out a snippet from our play-by-play of the contest below:

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal, Round 5

Covington with two big lefts and gets a takedown. The crowd is booing but it’s solid work. Masvidal gets to his butt, but Covington ties up his legs. Masvidal gets to his feet. Knees to the legs from Covington and he drags Masvidal back down. He’s dragging him back and forth on his back. Covington can’t sink hooks. He lands some punches underneath the armpit and to the side of the head. Masvidal valiantly tries to spin away, but Colby is just riding him. He steps over into pseudo-mount. More punches. He’s looking for a choke. Masvidal backed out and Colby is dropping elbows right to the horn. 10-8 and 50-44 Covington.

Colby Covington defeated Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-44, 50-45)