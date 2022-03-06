UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal results and post-fight analysis

Just because someone is an asshole, it doesn’t mean they aren’t good at what they do. Colby Covington proved it once again, securing his biggest scalp in terms of name value by taking down Jorge Masvidal. It was a vintage Covington performance, utilizing extreme pressure with flurries of punches and relentless takedown attempts. Masvidal had some bright moments, including a moment in the fourth where he dropped Covington to a knee for a brief moment. Unfortunately, Masvidal failed to capitalize and Covington had hurt him with a lengthy punching combination earlier in the round, meaning it wasn’t a given Masvidal even took that round. Many will continue to question whether they’re feud was legitimate, but it wasn’t a sparring session the former teammates and roommates went through.

The win ensures Covington remains in the Jon Fitch role of turning away anyone the UFC doesn’t want challenging Kamaru Usman for the title. Then again, the UFC needs someone worthwhile to emerge to challenge Usman, so Covington’s callout of Dustin Poirier makes perfect sense, especially given Poirier isn’t in the immediate title picture at lightweight either. I’d be surprised if that fight doesn’t happen. As for Masvidal, he’s in Nate Diaz territory: a loss doesn’t hurt him very much. People will still tune in to see Street Jesus. I’d imagine someone will have to call him out as he isn’t the type to look for someone on a rung below him. Regardless, don’t expect Masvidal to be fighting any time soon.

As for the rest of the event....

Main Card

Rafael dos Anjos got the W, but it was the heart and toughness of Renato Moicano that will be the lasting image of their fight. Taking the fight on roughly five days, Moicano put up a spirited effort in a fight that went all five rounds. But after a few bright spots early, his chances to win became slim to none with most people believing the fight should have been stopped by Marc Goddard in the third round. Dos Anjos took his foot off the gas down the stretch, allowing Moicano to go the distance and have a spirited performance in the closing seconds. However, if anyone had their stock boosted, it was Moicano in the loss.

No one was surprised to see Bryce Mitchell beat Edson Barboza. The manner in which Mitchell dominated Barboza was completely shocking. Not that Barboza hasn’t been dominated on the ground, but it was by the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kevin Lee in his prime. But by a skinny Mitchell known more for submissions than bullying his opponents? It happened and Mitchell solidified himself as a top featherweight in the process of his decision win.

Kevin Holland NEEDED to win his welterweight debut. There were moments when it looked like he wouldn’t. Alex Oliveira came out strong, landing some heavy shots and trapping Holland in a RNC attempt to close the round. However, Oliveira’s body has been through the wringer and he couldn’t withstand the right hook from Holland, giving the fan favorite a victory in his welterweight debut. As for Oliviera, he suffered his fourth consecutive loss. I know he’s a favorite of the brass, but that may be too much for him to withstand.

The majority of the MMA community celebrated when Sergey Spivak pounded out former NFL All-Pro Greg Hardy. Not that it was a surprise as Hardy’s ground game has long been a known Achilles heel. Spivak wore out Hardy by allowing him to climb to his feet several times before achieving mount and pounding him out from there. That could be the end of the road for Hardy as it’s his third consecutive loss.

Prelims