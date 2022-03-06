UFC 272: Pros react to Colby Covington’s unanimous decision win over Jorge Masvidal

In another signature performance, Colby Covington made use of his superior wrestling and clinch game to beat former teammate Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272. After going five rounds against ‘Gamebred’, the former interim welterweight champion scored a unanimous decision victory. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

