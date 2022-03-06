 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Live Stream! Watch UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal live stream here

Filed under:

UFC 272: Pros react to Colby Covington’s unanimous decision win over Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington defeated Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the main event.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Colby Covington defeated Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272.
Colby Covington defeated Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

In another signature performance, Colby Covington made use of his superior wrestling and clinch game to beat former teammate Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272. After going five rounds against ‘Gamebred’, the former interim welterweight champion scored a unanimous decision victory. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

In This Stream

UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal live streaming results, play-by-play, analysis, highlights

View all 24 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...