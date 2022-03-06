UFC 272: Pros react to Colby Covington’s unanimous decision win over Jorge Masvidal

In another signature performance, Colby Covington made use of his superior wrestling and clinch game to beat former teammate Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272. After going five rounds against ‘Gamebred’, the former interim welterweight champion scored a unanimous decision victory. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.
The best two representatives of America are fighting right now! #ufc272 #freedom may the best man win!— Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) March 6, 2022
Easy rd 1 for Colby. Jorge took no damage but struggled to escape.— Funky (@Benaskren) March 6, 2022
Textbook round for @ColbyCovMMA #UFC272— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) March 6, 2022
Colby control is pure #ufc272— Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) March 6, 2022
Colby already fighting South paw , but hat knee injury might get be true— Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) March 6, 2022
Covington’s pace is crazy— Kyle Crutchmer (@KyleCrutchmer) March 6, 2022
Colby’s striking output has been different so far. Likely because of their training history. #UFC272— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 6, 2022
Masvidal is fading. #ufc272— Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) March 6, 2022
Beautiful game plan— Danny Castillo (@lastcall155) March 6, 2022
The better wrestler always wins. @ColbyCovMMA— Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) March 6, 2022
How good Colby looks makes u know how good USMAN is #ufc272— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 6, 2022
Wrestling > Masvidal. You don't count Ben Askren. #ufc272 #wrestling— Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) March 6, 2022
This fight just got real. @GamebredFighter gotta turn it up in this 5th! #UFC272— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 6, 2022
Young fighters start wrestling now! Pls!!!— Danny Castillo (@lastcall155) March 6, 2022
You can’t learn wresting in an 8 week camp.
I don’t have an instructional but…#hollaatme
@ColbyCovMMA vs @GamebredFighter 2 needs to happen! @UFC— Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) March 6, 2022
@ColbyCovMMA ALL DAY!!! #UFCVegas49— Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) March 6, 2022
Say what you want about Colby the man can fight #UFC272live— Brendan Loughnane (@BrendanMMA) March 6, 2022
Hate him or hate him less, Colby Covington is a gamer #UFC272— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 6, 2022
Loading comments...