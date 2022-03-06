UFC 272: Pros react to Rafael dos Anjos’ bloody beatdown of Renato Moicano

In a bloody stand-up battle, former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos dished out quite a lot of damage on short-notice replacement Renato Moicano at UFC 272. Although the fight could have been stopped before the final bell, the contest went the distance and ‘RDA’ scored a unanimous decision win after five rounds. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

RDA looks in great shape #UFC272 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 6, 2022

Good fight so far. @RdosAnjosMMA has one of my favorite styles in the sport. Good ability to mix everything together, high level in every area, and on top of that he’s an absolute dog. — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) March 6, 2022

20-18 RDA who is in full control.

Moicano needs to risk things if he wants to win.@ufc #UFC272 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) March 6, 2022

That year off looks like it’s doing RDA good! Man he looks sharp! #UFC272 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 6, 2022

RDA mixing it up so well. Looks incredible #UFC272 — Brendan Loughnane (@BrendanMMA) March 6, 2022

Man moicano is tough — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 6, 2022

Shitttttt that was a beating !!! Sure he went out a few times #UFC272 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 6, 2022

Moicano blows his nose on the stool with a swollen eye. ‍♂️ — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) March 6, 2022

Moicano is a WARRIOR!!!! this has to be FOTN!!! #ufc272 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 6, 2022

Stop it or keep reffing the fight. #UFC272 — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) March 6, 2022

The Dr is suppose to protect the fighter. This was an opportunity pic.twitter.com/A1htQN9hag — @CrisCyborg.Com #RematchSzn (@criscyborg) March 6, 2022

Mad respect to Moicano! IF A MAN WANTS OUT HE’LL FIND A WAY OUT!!! Great work by Goddard and that doctor!!! Let the fighters fight. #UFC272 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) March 6, 2022

RDA has been on fire #UFC272 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) March 6, 2022

Wow! Omg give that guy a bonus. That guy has a heart that most fighters can only dream of having. @ufc — Jamie Varner (@jamievarner) March 6, 2022

One of the most gangster fights I have ever seen. Huge fan of both men — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) March 6, 2022

It’s up to the Fighter if they want to quit or continue. Nobody else.



@RdosAnjosMMA @moicanoufc — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) March 6, 2022