UFC 272: Pros react to Rafael dos Anjos’ bloody beatdown of Renato Moicano

Rafael dos Anjos defeated Renato Moicano at UFC 272. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the bout.

By Lucas Rezende
In a bloody stand-up battle, former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos dished out quite a lot of damage on short-notice replacement Renato Moicano at UFC 272. Although the fight could have been stopped before the final bell, the contest went the distance and ‘RDA’ scored a unanimous decision win after five rounds. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_asset/file/23287573/UFC_272_LasVegas_960x1200.jpg
