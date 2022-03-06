UFC 272: Pros react to Rafael dos Anjos’ bloody beatdown of Renato Moicano

In a bloody stand-up battle, former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos dished out quite a lot of damage on short-notice replacement Renato Moicano at UFC 272. Although the fight could have been stopped before the final bell, the contest went the distance and ‘RDA’ scored a unanimous decision win after five rounds. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.
RDA looks in great shape #UFC272— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 6, 2022
Good fight so far. @RdosAnjosMMA has one of my favorite styles in the sport. Good ability to mix everything together, high level in every area, and on top of that he’s an absolute dog.— Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) March 6, 2022
20-18 RDA who is in full control.— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) March 6, 2022
Moicano needs to risk things if he wants to win.@ufc #UFC272
That year off looks like it’s doing RDA good! Man he looks sharp! #UFC272— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 6, 2022
RDA mixing it up so well. Looks incredible #UFC272— Brendan Loughnane (@BrendanMMA) March 6, 2022
Man moicano is tough— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 6, 2022
Shitttttt that was a beating !!! Sure he went out a few times #UFC272— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 6, 2022
Moicano blows his nose on the stool with a swollen eye. ♂️— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) March 6, 2022
Moicano is a WARRIOR!!!! this has to be FOTN!!! #ufc272— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 6, 2022
Mad respect for @moicanoufc #ufc272— Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) March 6, 2022
Stop it or keep reffing the fight. #UFC272— Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) March 6, 2022
The Dr is suppose to protect the fighter. This was an opportunity pic.twitter.com/A1htQN9hag— @CrisCyborg.Com #RematchSzn (@criscyborg) March 6, 2022
The co main even did not disappoint, great fight @RdosAnjosMMA & @moicanoufc #ufc272— Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) March 6, 2022
Mad respect to Moicano! IF A MAN WANTS OUT HE’LL FIND A WAY OUT!!! Great work by Goddard and that doctor!!! Let the fighters fight. #UFC272— Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) March 6, 2022
RDA has been on fire #UFC272— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) March 6, 2022
Wow! Omg give that guy a bonus. That guy has a heart that most fighters can only dream of having. @ufc— Jamie Varner (@jamievarner) March 6, 2022
One of the most gangster fights I have ever seen. Huge fan of both men— Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) March 6, 2022
Man Brazilian toughness.#UFC272— tim means (@MeansTim) March 6, 2022
It’s up to the Fighter if they want to quit or continue. Nobody else.— Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) March 6, 2022
@RdosAnjosMMA @moicanoufc
SOOOOOO MUCH RESPECT FOR @moicanoufc WHAT A FIGHT! #UFC272— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 6, 2022
Loading comments...