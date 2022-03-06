Kamaru Usman snubs Jake Paul boxing match: I only fight real fighters

Kamaru Usman has turned his nose up at a potential boxing match against YouTube star Jake Paul, telling fans at a Q&A session at T-Mobile Arena yesterday that he only fights real fighters.

“What? Boo this man one time [Usman points at the fan who asked the question]. Listen, listen, if we’re gonna fight, we’re gonna fight a real fight. I’m gonna answer your question, if we’re gonna fight, we’re gonna fight a real fighter. A real fighter,” Usman said prior to yesterday’s UFC 272 ceremonial weigh-ins.

Usman might not be interested in fighting Paul but the reigning UFC welterweight champion and current UFC men’s pound-for-pound No. 1 does want to try his hand at boxing before the year is out. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has his sights set on a ‘pound-for-pound’ crossover fight against boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez, revealing his plans to box the multiple-division champ on Mexican Independence Day in September.

Before he steps into the boxing ring, however, Usman plans to defend his welterweight title against Leon Edwards. The Nigerian-born talent is expected to face No. 3-ranked Edwards during International Fight Week at UFC 276 on July 2.