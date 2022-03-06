BJJ stars Andre Galvao and Danielle Kelly to have grappling bouts at One X

One Championship’s ten-year anniversary One X event will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, March 26th. In the main event, Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee will defend her title against Atomweight Grand Prix Champion Stamp. The co-main event be feature Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson taking on Muay Thai Champion Rodtang in a mixed rules fight that was originally scheduled for December 2021. Prior to these matchups, One has also added a pair of submission grappling matches to the event, featuring two of the best no-gi competitors in the world.

Andre Galvao of Atos Jiu-Jitsu is one of the most accomplished jiu-jitsu competitors of all time. Under the IBJJF banner, Galvao has won the Worlds, Pans, and Europeans multiple times. After winning his weight class and the absolute at the 2011 ADCC World Championships, Galvao went on to win four straight ADCC super fights against the likes of Braulio Estima, Roberto “Cyborg” Abreu, Claudio Calasans, and Felipe Pena. In September Galvo will face Gordon Ryan in the most highly anticipated grappling match in history.

His opponent at One X will be Reinier De Ridder from the Netherlands. Reinier is the promotion’s reigning middleweight and light heavyweight champion in MMA. He has an extensive grappling background, starting with judo as a child. After years of practice, he eventually added jiu-jitsu to his training and made a name for himself on the competition circuit, winning the Abu Dhabi World Pro as a blue belt and getting silver at the IBJJF Europeans as a purple belt. Currently undefeated in MMA, Reinier has ten submission finishes inside the cage. The match with Galvao will be one fifteen-minute round and will showcase both men’s grappling skillsets with takedowns, guard work, and submissions on full display.

A second grappling match has also been added to the One X card as Danielle Kelly will take on Mei Yamaguchi. Kelly, a new addition to the One Championship roster, represents team Silver Fox BJJ and is a veteran of Fight to Win, Who’s #1, EBI, Fury Pro Grappling, and the ADCC Trials. Many of Kelly’s wins at black belt have come by way of leg lock submissions, scoring heel hook and knee bar victories at recent Who’s #1 events.

Yamaguchi is also a jiu-jitsu black belt, a skillset she’s used to earn nine submission victories in her mixed martial art career. Her MMA record currently stands at 21-14 and while MMA has been her main competitive focus, she’s also competed in the ADCC Trials in pure submission grappling. Mei’s match with Kelly will also be a one round fifteen-minute affair.