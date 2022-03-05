UFC 272: LIVE YT Radio-Style PBP – ‘Masvidal vs Covington’ Commentary

Join us Saturday, March 5th, 2022, for a LIVE ‘radio style’ play-by-play broadcast in the player above of the UFC 272 PPV (pay-per-view) MAIN CARD, with LIVE updates, commentary, results & reactions; which will begin at 10PM/7PM ETPT, around the start of the Main Card opener between Sergey Spivak and Greg Hardy. The event is being simulcast in English & Spanish on ESPN+ from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV.

Throughout the telecast, our host, Matt Ryan, & co-host Brendan Sokler, will bring you all of the face-punching goodness the UFC can provide...along with the completely legal and totally not real person Dan A. White. The team will be streaming LIVE from the YELLiNG! studios inside the diner from the Series Finale of The Sopranos. Please join us and be sure to subscribe to Combat Culture on YouTube while you are there.

The UFC showcases the #6 ranked ‘BMF Champ’, Jorge Masvidal, in a Welterweight grudge match with former friend, Colby “Chao”s Covington. Masvidal has competed with Bellator, Strikeforce, Shark Fights & World Victory Road during his 18 years as a professional mixed martial artist. He holds the record for the fastest KO in UFC history at just five seconds. His foe, Covington holds the distinction of being the former Interim UFC Welterweight Champion and is seated in the #1 slot in the divisional rankings.

Meanwhile, the co-main event features a replacement match. Instead of RDA vs Rafael Fiziev, we are getting former UFC Lightweight Champ Rafael dos Anjos vs . Renato Moicano. Moicano is the former interim Jungle Fight Featherweight Champ. He has two wins and a loss under his belt after his battle with COVID-19 this past November and December. The last minute bout will be contested at a catchweight of 160 lbs.

Also on the PPV card, we have a Featherweight match between fight veteran, Edson ‘Junior’ Barboza and the undefeated up-and-comer, Bryce ‘Thug Nasty’ Mitchell, who is currently on a five fight win streak. As well as an exciting matchup between Middleweights, Kevin ‘Trailblazer’ Holland and Alex ‘Cowboy’ Oliveira, not to mention what is sure to be an engaging Heavyweight scrap in our main card opener between Sergey Spivak and Greg Hardy.

Plus, a promising showdown in our featured prelim including Lightweights Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey... which is expected not to disappoint, as part of our massive eight-bout undercard. What a wild Saturday full of fights we have to share with you!

Here’s a look at the UFC 272: ‘JORGE MASVIDAL VS COLBY COVINGTON’ fight card & current records —

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. MAR 5 — 10PM/7PM ETPT

13. 170lbs: Jorge Masvidal (35-15) vs. Colby Covington (16-3)

12. 155lbs: Rafael dos Anjos (30-13) vs. Rafael Fiziev (11-1)

11. 145bs: Edson Barboza (22-10) vs. Bryce Mitchell (14-0)

10. 170lbs: Kevin Holland (21-7) vs. Alex Oliveira (22-11)

9. 265lbs: Sergey Spivak (13-3) vs. Greg Hardy (7-4)

Remember that BloodyElbow.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 272 fight card right HERE. Tonight’s show will air as a PPV event on ESPN+. Coverage will start with five Early Preliminary card fights on UFC Fight Pass, which should commence around 6PM/3PM ETPT. The four Featured Prelims will air on ESPN+/ESPN at 8PM/5PM ETPT. Finally, the main card will air on ESPN+ PPV. That kicks off at 10PM/7PM ETPT, which is when our live stream commentary will begin for you on our Combat Culture YouTube Channel.

Although we are not providing a radio-style play-by-play prelims show, we will have results posts for you here on Bloody Elbow. Here is a look at the Prelims Card, with current results and updated fight records:

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 8PM/5PM ETPT (5 Cares)

8. 155lbs: Jalin Turner (11-5) DEF. Jamie Mullarkey (14-4) — KO/TKO, Right Hook to Ground Strikes at 0:46 of Rd 2, 5:46 Total

7. 205lbs: Marina Rodriguez (16-1) DEF. Xiaonan Yan (13-2) — DEC, Split

6. 205lbs: Nick Negumereanu (12-1) DEF. Kennedy Nzechukwu (9-3) — DEC, Split

5. 125lbs: Maryna Moroz (11-3) DEF. Mariya Agapova (10-3) — SUB, Arm Triangle Choke at 3:27 of Rd 2, Total 8:27

UFC FIGHT PASS EARLY PRELIMS | 6PM/3PM ETPT (3 Cares)

4. 135lbs: Umar Nurmagomedov (14-0) vs. Brain Kelleher (24-13) — SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 3:15 of Rd 1

3. 125lbs: Tim Elliott (18-12) DEF. Tagir Ulanbekov (13-2) — DEC, Unanimous

2. 155lbs: L’udovit Klein (18-4) DEF. Devonte Smith (11-4) — DEC, Split

1. 205lbs: Dustin Jacoby (17-5) DEF. Michael Oleksiejczuk (16-5) — DEC, Unanimous

