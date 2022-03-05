UFC 272: Pros react to Bryce Mitchell’s dominant win over Edson Barboza

In a wrestling-heavy performance, Bryce Mitchell did not allow Edson Barboza to let his Muay Thai go and scored a dominant win at UFC 272. After three dominant rounds, ‘Thug Nasty’ picked up a unanimous decision. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to his performance.
Barbosa va Mitchell I think will be one sided . Who y’all got ?! #UFC272— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 6, 2022
I cant believe edson is a underdog against Bryce Mitchell— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 6, 2022
Bryce is N A S T Y❕#UFC272 @ufc— BriannaTheBull (@briannathebull) March 6, 2022
@ThugnastyMMA wrestling is too strong for @EdsonBarbozaJR #UFC272— Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) March 6, 2022
edson is mad embarrassing this little hillbilly couldn’t take down a fly— Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) March 6, 2022
I had the wrong game plan against Barboza ♂️— Danny Castillo (@lastcall155) March 6, 2022
Good ground defense by Edson but Mitchell dominated him start to finish of rd 2 #UFC272— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 6, 2022
Judging off the first two rounds. Edson should retire. No fight left in that dog.— Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) March 6, 2022
Thug Nasty’s transition from striking to wrapping up legs is impeccable.. Talked about this on #ExtraRounds— PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) March 6, 2022
I should have humped him but In my day it was frowned upon. #UFC272— Danny Castillo (@lastcall155) March 6, 2022
@ThugnastyMMA is the real deal! #UFC272— Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) March 6, 2022
Bryce freaking Mitchell!! #UFC272— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 6, 2022
Wow! High fight IQ and great win for @ThugnastyMMA any win over Barboza is impressive. What’s next for him? The featherweight division is stacked? #ufc272— Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) March 6, 2022
Bryce took advantage of every mistake that was made by Barboza. He continues to improve and make a name for himself in one of the toughest divisions.— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) March 6, 2022
Once Bryce fights someone who can wrestle, even a little bit, he’s fucked.— Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) March 6, 2022
Never in doubt!— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) March 6, 2022
Congratulations @ThugnastyMMA
BBQ Squirrel on the house tonight!!#UFC272
This isn’t the Barboza I’ve seen for all of these years #UFC272— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 6, 2022
