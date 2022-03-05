UFC 272: Pros react to Bryce Mitchell’s dominant win over Edson Barboza

In a wrestling-heavy performance, Bryce Mitchell did not allow Edson Barboza to let his Muay Thai go and scored a dominant win at UFC 272. After three dominant rounds, ‘Thug Nasty’ picked up a unanimous decision. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to his performance.

Barbosa va Mitchell I think will be one sided . Who y’all got ?! #UFC272 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 6, 2022

I cant believe edson is a underdog against Bryce Mitchell — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 6, 2022

edson is mad embarrassing this little hillbilly couldn’t take down a fly — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) March 6, 2022

I had the wrong game plan against Barboza ‍♂️ — Danny Castillo (@lastcall155) March 6, 2022

Good ground defense by Edson but Mitchell dominated him start to finish of rd 2 #UFC272 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 6, 2022

Judging off the first two rounds. Edson should retire. No fight left in that dog. — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) March 6, 2022

Thug Nasty’s transition from striking to wrapping up legs is impeccable.. Talked about this on #ExtraRounds — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) March 6, 2022

I should have humped him but In my day it was frowned upon. #UFC272 — Danny Castillo (@lastcall155) March 6, 2022

Wow! High fight IQ and great win for @ThugnastyMMA any win over Barboza is impressive. What’s next for him? The featherweight division is stacked? #ufc272 — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) March 6, 2022

Bryce took advantage of every mistake that was made by Barboza. He continues to improve and make a name for himself in one of the toughest divisions. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) March 6, 2022

Once Bryce fights someone who can wrestle, even a little bit, he’s fucked. — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) March 6, 2022

Never in doubt!

Congratulations @ThugnastyMMA



BBQ Squirrel on the house tonight!!#UFC272 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) March 6, 2022