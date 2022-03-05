UFC 272: Pros react to Kevin Holland’s wild fight, TKO of Alex Oliveira

In his welterweight debut, Kevin Holland picked up an impressive TKO victory at UFC 272. Against Alex Oliveira, the ‘Trail Blazer’ traded shots with the ‘Cowboy’ for the majority of the first round. In the second, Holland managed to catch his opponent early and finished the fight at the 38-second mark. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

Alex Oliveira is in the Playboy HOF in Brazil . This man has 9 kids and like 5 baby mamas , 3-4 of them live on the same street that boy tough #UFC272 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 6, 2022

Sick card so far… Kevin finna turn it up! #UFC272 — Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) March 6, 2022

This guys are throwing #UFC272 — said yokub (@SaidYokubMMA) March 6, 2022

Olivera is a wildman #UFC272 — Brendan Loughnane (@BrendanMMA) March 6, 2022

What a fight HOLLAND VS OLIVEIRA #UFC272 @ufc — Joanna Jedrzejczyk (@joannamma) March 6, 2022

This is getting crazzzzy! #UFC272 the best Oliveira has looked in a while and Holland is giving up these openings. He’s gotta get back to what he’s good at. Staying long from range and sniping! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 6, 2022

Nice Kevin — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 6, 2022

Holland looks good at 170 #UFC272 — Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) March 6, 2022