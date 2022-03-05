 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Live Stream! Watch UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal live stream here

Filed under:

UFC 272: Pros react to Kevin Holland’s wild fight, TKO of Alex Oliveira

Kevin Holland finished Alex Oliveira at UFC 272. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Kevin Holland finished Alex Oliveira at UFC 272.
Kevin Holland finished Alex Oliveira at UFC 272.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

In his welterweight debut, Kevin Holland picked up an impressive TKO victory at UFC 272. Against Alex Oliveira, the ‘Trail Blazer’ traded shots with the ‘Cowboy’ for the majority of the first round. In the second, Holland managed to catch his opponent early and finished the fight at the 38-second mark. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

In This Stream

UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal live streaming results, play-by-play, analysis, highlights

View all 18 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...