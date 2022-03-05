UFC 272: Pros react to Kevin Holland’s wild fight, TKO of Alex Oliveira

In his welterweight debut, Kevin Holland picked up an impressive TKO victory at UFC 272. Against Alex Oliveira, the ‘Trail Blazer’ traded shots with the ‘Cowboy’ for the majority of the first round. In the second, Holland managed to catch his opponent early and finished the fight at the 38-second mark. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.
Alex Oliveira is in the Playboy HOF in Brazil . This man has 9 kids and like 5 baby mamas , 3-4 of them live on the same street that boy tough #UFC272— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 6, 2022
Sick card so far… Kevin finna turn it up! #UFC272— Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) March 6, 2022
This guys are throwing #UFC272— said yokub (@SaidYokubMMA) March 6, 2022
This fight is fireworks! @Trailblaze2top and @AlexCowboyUFC #ufc272— Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) March 6, 2022
What a round! #UFC272— Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) March 6, 2022
Olivera is a wildman #UFC272— Brendan Loughnane (@BrendanMMA) March 6, 2022
What a fight HOLLAND VS OLIVEIRA #UFC272 @ufc— Joanna Jedrzejczyk (@joannamma) March 6, 2022
This is getting crazzzzy! #UFC272 the best Oliveira has looked in a while and Holland is giving up these openings. He’s gotta get back to what he’s good at. Staying long from range and sniping!— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 6, 2022
Nice Kevin— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 6, 2022
Holland looks good at 170 #UFC272— Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) March 6, 2022
Everytime Kevin Holland wins a newborn kitten dies #UFC272— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 6, 2022
