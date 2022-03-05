UFC 272: Pros react to Sergey Spivak’s quick TKO of Greg Hardy

In a quick bout to open UFC 272’s main card, Servey Spivak scored an impressive win against Greg Hardy. After a sequence of takedowns and some heavy ground and pound, the ‘Polar Bear’ scored a first-round TKO finish in Las Vegas. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.
Going with Spivac here. Greg Hardy is still just a football player trying to play fighter! @betonline_ag #UFC272— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 6, 2022
I have a feeling this is going to be a quick fight— Randa Markos (@randamma) March 6, 2022
Wonder what tai is doin right now— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 6, 2022
Wrestling for the win! #UFC272— Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) March 6, 2022
Not many fighters I want to see fail but @GregHardyJr is one of them, just not a good dude— Mitch Gagnon (@MitchGagnonUFC) March 6, 2022
What a takedown sequence @ufc— Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) March 6, 2022
I told you to bet Spivak! Still time to head to @betonline_ag and get place your bets before #ufc272 main event pic.twitter.com/Er0I0yT1qE— @CrisCyborg.Com #RematchSzn (@criscyborg) March 6, 2022
Bro.. Greg Hardy woke up like 30 seconds after it was over. Squared up with the ref.— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) March 6, 2022
Good shit Spivac! #XTREMECOUTURE #UFC272
