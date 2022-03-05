 clock menu more-arrow no yes
UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal

UFC 272: Pros react to Sergey Spivak’s quick TKO of Greg Hardy

Sergey Spivak TKO’d Greg Hardy at UFC 272. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

By Lucas Rezende
In a quick bout to open UFC 272’s main card, Servey Spivak scored an impressive win against Greg Hardy. After a sequence of takedowns and some heavy ground and pound, the ‘Polar Bear’ scored a first-round TKO finish in Las Vegas. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

