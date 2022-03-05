UFC 272: Pros react to Marina Rodriguez’s split decision victory over Yan Xiaonan

In a close battle at UFC 272, Marina Rodriguez’s performance was good enough to convince two out of the three judges against Yan Xiaonan. After three hard-fought rounds, the Brazilian picked up a split decision victory in the preliminary portion of the card. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

This fight should be good.

Got Rodriguez winning.

Title fight next.#ufc272 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) March 6, 2022

Great match up here — Randa Markos (@randamma) March 6, 2022

Yan should keep the head kicks coming @ufc #UFC 272 — Ashley Yoder (@AshleyYoderMMA) March 6, 2022

One round each.

Next round winner takes it all. — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) March 6, 2022

Yan’s 1s and 2s are incredible.. Straight down the pipe, powerful and fast! #UFC272 — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) March 6, 2022

Women's MMA is well represented and on full display tonight #UFC272 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 6, 2022

Great freaking fight ladies!#UFC272 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 6, 2022

Marina with an amazing adjustment. That small step to the left was !! Bad ass fight ladies!!! #UFC272 — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) March 6, 2022

Very close fight!!! Amazing stuff… who y’all got winning that one? #UFC272 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 6, 2022

Rodriguez by SD with those judges tonight... — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) March 6, 2022