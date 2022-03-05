UFC 272: Pros react to Marina Rodriguez’s split decision victory over Yan Xiaonan

In a close battle at UFC 272, Marina Rodriguez’s performance was good enough to convince two out of the three judges against Yan Xiaonan. After three hard-fought rounds, the Brazilian picked up a split decision victory in the preliminary portion of the card. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.
This fight should be good.— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) March 6, 2022
Got Rodriguez winning.
Title fight next.#ufc272
It hurts!!! Trust me‼️ @ufc #UFC272— BriannaTheBull (@briannathebull) March 6, 2022
Great match up here— Randa Markos (@randamma) March 6, 2022
Yan should keep the head kicks coming @ufc #UFC 272— Ashley Yoder (@AshleyYoderMMA) March 6, 2022
One round each.— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) March 6, 2022
Next round winner takes it all.
Yan’s 1s and 2s are incredible.. Straight down the pipe, powerful and fast! #UFC272— PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) March 6, 2022
Women's MMA is well represented and on full display tonight #UFC272— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 6, 2022
Great freaking fight ladies!#UFC272— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 6, 2022
Marina with an amazing adjustment. That small step to the left was !! Bad ass fight ladies!!! #UFC272— PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) March 6, 2022
Very close fight!!! Amazing stuff… who y’all got winning that one? #UFC272— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 6, 2022
Rodriguez by SD with those judges tonight...— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) March 6, 2022
I got marina winning— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 6, 2022
Loading comments...